The most spectacular photos. The couples and the dresses that fascinated us at the Met gala
The gala edition of the met He returned after two years of absence due to the pandemic. That is why the expectation and enthusiasm that aroused the most important party in the world of fashion were enormous. With the aim of opening its annual exhibition, the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Dress Institute launches a theme that guests must adhere to strictly when choosing their looks: “Gilded glamour” or “The glamor of the Age Dorada de Estados Unidos”, was the last slogan.
FLASH STARS
the dress of Blake Lively, signed by Atelier Versace , was one of the most applauded for the sumptuousness of the materials – in the style of the films of the golden years of Hollywood –, its extreme versatility and a surprising capacity for transformation: the garment began being gold, bronze and copper to later turn to turquoise. For the experts, it was the one that best fulfilled the motto. Gigi Hadid She turned heads with a bold Versace, with corsetry and daring textures, like vinyl.
TRANSPARENCIES, FULL BLACK AND METALLIC GAUSES
Dressed in a black lace and chiffon dress by Moschino, Vanessa Hudgens caused a sensation. It was a provocative design, but, at the same time, elegant and sophisticated. Touches of art deco and art nouveau, two artistic movements of the 20th century, were combined in the stunning Alexander McQueen dress that he wore Kaia Gerber. For many, beyond the paillettes and crystals of the outfit, attention was drawn to Kaia’s curled hairstyle.
RADIANT WHITE
Two different proposals. The first, a vaporous and super faithful to the dresses of the golden age: Emma Stone conquered the red carpet. The satin and muslin dress, made with a sober mix of transparencies, feathers and sequins, is from Louis Vuitton. The other, the one she wore haley baldwinin a gown with a feathered robe, by Yves Saint Laurent.
DRESS CODE FOR TWO
Love was also the protagonist in the 2022 edition of the Met gala. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who served as co-hosts of the event and arrived among the first on the red carpet, caused a sensation. The musician Joe Jonahs and the actress Sophie Turnerr chose to wear Louis Vuitton. She, pregnant with her second child, opted for a striking dress with transparencies and geometric embroidery with studs. Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, brand new husband and wife, added complicit looks and gestures. The applause was, especially for the model and actress, who wore a dress with a daring neckline. And here, standing applause for the duo Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel: Together with her husband, the Australian supermodel broke into a romantic proposal designed by Oscar de la Renta with silk chiffon and heart-stopping accessories. From the actor’s arm Adrian Brody, george chapman – co-founder of Marchesa – made an impact with a tulle dress made up of several layers. She accompanied by Peter Davidson, kim kardashian He wore the iconic model signed by Jean Louis with which Marilyn Monroe sang that “Happy Birthday Mr. President” to John F. Kennedy in 1962. To wear the suit, tight to the body, Kim said that he had to follow a fitness plan and feeding for three weeks.
LIKE FATHER…
Alone, as a couple or accompanied by their parents, “the children of…” shone at the great party in New York. Lila Moss, the daughter of Kate Moss, made her Met red carpet debut. Like her mother, she opted for a Burberry design. dakota johnson She made an impact with a transparent lace jumpsuit with fringes of paillettes by Gucci, which she accessorized with an XL velvet cape. As far as accessories are concerned, the daughter of Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith opted for earrings and black stilettos. Bee Carrozzinithe daughter of Anna WintourY Samuel Leibovitzone of the heiresses of the photographer Annie LeibovitzThey also said present.