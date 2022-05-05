The most spectacular photos. The couples and the dresses that fascinated us at the Met gala

The gala edition of the met He returned after two years of absence due to the pandemic. That is why the expectation and enthusiasm that aroused the most important party in the world of fashion were enormous. With the aim of opening its annual exhibition, the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Dress Institute launches a theme that guests must adhere to strictly when choosing their looks: “Gilded glamour” or “The glamor of the Age Dorada de Estados Unidos”, was the last slogan.

FLASH STARS

the dress of Blake Lively, signed by Atelier Versace , was one of the most applauded for the sumptuousness of the materials – in the style of the films of the golden years of Hollywood –, its extreme versatility and a surprising capacity for transformation: the garment began being gold, bronze and copper to later turn to turquoise. For the experts, it was the one that best fulfilled the motto. Gigi Hadid She turned heads with a bold Versace, with corsetry and daring textures, like vinyl.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were the first to arrive. The actress surprised with her transformable Versace dress. While she made her entrance in a burgundy design, Lively untied a bow and unfurled a new turquoise skirt and long gloves. Her husband opted for a Ralph Lauren Purple Label velvet tuxedo. Getty Images

The triumphal entry of Blake Lively Ryan Reynolds. Getty Images

With futuristic style, Gigi Hadid monopolized the flashes on the red carpet. The Atelier Versace design included leather leggings, a corset and high burgundy boots that she paired with an oversized quilted coat. Getty Images

TRANSPARENCIES, FULL BLACK AND METALLIC GAUSES

Dressed in a black lace and chiffon dress by Moschino, Vanessa Hudgens caused a sensation. It was a provocative design, but, at the same time, elegant and sophisticated. Touches of art deco and art nouveau, two artistic movements of the 20th century, were combined in the stunning Alexander McQueen dress that he wore Kaia Gerber. For many, beyond the paillettes and crystals of the outfit, attention was drawn to Kaia’s curled hairstyle.

The top Kaia Gerber, daughter of Cindy Crawford, wore spectacular curly XL hair – the work of British stylist Guido Palau. She wore a shimmering, sequined design with cut-outs and lace by Alexander McQueen. Getty Images

Irina Shayk chose a total black leather outfit from Burberry. Getty Images

Cara Delevingne posed in a Dior Haute Couture suit from the Spring/Summer 2019 season. Under her jacket, she surprised with her naked body painted in gold. Her shoes? Giuseppe Zanotti. Getty Images and David Nivière. David NIVIERE

Kendall Jenner made her grand entrance in an ultra-full train skirt and semi-sheer top ensemble from Prada. Getty Images

The top model also said yes to the after party and arrived in a semi-transparent black top with sequin details, which she combined with delicate transparent knee-length pants from Miu Miu. The set showed a sensual lingerie in champagne tone. Getty Images

With sunglasses, the singer Rosalía wore a Givenchy creation with a mermaid silhouette, rhinestones, transparencies and feathers. Next to her, Bella Hadid wore a set of corset, lace leggings, chiffon skirt and cape sleeves, from Burberry. Getty Images

After the gala, the model joined the after party organized at the Zero Bond club with her boyfriend, Marc Kalman. She there she wore a set of black silk lingerie, also from Burberry. Getty Images

With a gothic look in tulle, transparencies, leather and feathers, Lenny Kravitz gave a surprise show. Getty Images

RADIANT WHITE

Two different proposals. The first, a vaporous and super faithful to the dresses of the golden age: Emma Stone conquered the red carpet. The satin and muslin dress, made with a sober mix of transparencies, feathers and sequins, is from Louis Vuitton. The other, the one she wore haley baldwinin a gown with a feathered robe, by Yves Saint Laurent.

Hailey Bieber paid homage to Jerry Hall in a satin halterneck lingerie with side slit and low back and feather embellished coat by Yves Saint Laurent. The model jumped on the latest trend and completed her look with black tights from Woldford. Getty Images

After the gala, Hailey joined the after party and changed the dress for a mini short, bodice and tuxedo jacket. Getty Images

DRESS CODE FOR TWO

Love was also the protagonist in the 2022 edition of the Met gala. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who served as co-hosts of the event and arrived among the first on the red carpet, caused a sensation. The musician Joe Jonahs and the actress Sophie Turnerr chose to wear Louis Vuitton. She, pregnant with her second child, opted for a striking dress with transparencies and geometric embroidery with studs. Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, brand new husband and wife, added complicit looks and gestures. The applause was, especially for the model and actress, who wore a dress with a daring neckline. And here, standing applause for the duo Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel: Together with her husband, the Australian supermodel broke into a romantic proposal designed by Oscar de la Renta with silk chiffon and heart-stopping accessories. From the actor’s arm Adrian Brody, george chapman – co-founder of Marchesa – made an impact with a tulle dress made up of several layers. She accompanied by Peter Davidson, kim kardashian He wore the iconic model signed by Jean Louis with which Marilyn Monroe sang that “Happy Birthday Mr. President” to John F. Kennedy in 1962. To wear the suit, tight to the body, Kim said that he had to follow a fitness plan and feeding for three weeks.

Kim Kardashian went with her boyfriend of six months, comedian Pete Davidson. Marilyn’s dress designed by Jean Louis is valued at five million dollars: she has more than six thousand hand-sewn crystals. David NIVIERE

The marriage of actors, Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy. She wore a Lanvin design and he a Fendi tuxedo. Getty Images

Adrien Brody posed with his partner of two years, Georgina Chapman, creative director of Marchesa and ex-wife of Harvey Weinstein. Getty Images

Pregnant with her second child, Sophie Turner attended with her husband, singer Joe Jonas. The protagonist of Game of Thrones paraded a black chiffon dress with studded detail, belonging to the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2016 collection. Getty Images

LIKE FATHER…

Alone, as a couple or accompanied by their parents, “the children of…” shone at the great party in New York. Lila Moss, the daughter of Kate Moss, made her Met red carpet debut. Like her mother, she opted for a Burberry design. dakota johnson She made an impact with a transparent lace jumpsuit with fringes of paillettes by Gucci, which she accessorized with an XL velvet cape. As far as accessories are concerned, the daughter of Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith opted for earrings and black stilettos. Bee Carrozzinithe daughter of Anna WintourY Samuel Leibovitzone of the heiresses of the photographer Annie LeibovitzThey also said present.

Lila Moss made her gala debut in a sheer, beaded dress from Burberry. Her mother, Kate Moss, wore a tuxedo-style black velvet design from the same firm. David NIVIERE

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Patrick walked the red carpet in a salmon-colored suit complete with a red hat. Getty Images

Renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz was accompanied by her daughter, Samuelle Leibovitz. David NIVIERE

Dakota Johnson respected the theme of the gala and built her look with velvet details, fringes and metallic tones. Melanie Griffith’s daughter walked into the Met wearing a velvet topcoat, which she quickly took off to show off her sexy fringed sequin jumpsuit with see-through Gucci. She complemented the proposal with stilettos and jewelry from Messika by Kate Moss.

