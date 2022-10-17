The most striking Megan Fox tattoos and their meanings



Megan Fox has always stood out for her style when it comes to dressing



The actress also has different tattoos that decorate her skin



At Divinity we review some of his tattoos and their meaning

Megan fox She is one of the most valued Hollywood actresses. And not only that. Over time, she has become a style icon. For this reason, her way of dressing, casual and with rock touches, is one of the biggest claims of any red carpet. Also, if there is something that catches Fox’s attention, it is the tattoos what does it look like In Divinity we review some of the most prominent and their meaning.

Her first tattoo: Marilyn Monroe’s face

The actress began tattooing when she was just 18 years old and now sports numerous tattoos throughout her body. One of her first tattoos was a kind of recognition to one of her idols: Marilyn Monroe. That’s why she decided to get her face tattooed on her arm. Although in 2011 she decided erase it.

A poem written by her

On his ribs he has a tattoo written by her.divinity.es

The actress began tattooing when she was just 18 years old and now sports numerous tattoos throughout her body. When she walks through the red carpets with low-cut dresses we can see how in the area of ​​​​the ribs protrude some words. Is about a poem written by her and in which you can read: “Once upon a time there was a girl who did not know love until her heart was broken.”

A yin-yang symbol with reference also to surfing

Another of his first tattoos was the symbol of Yin Yang that you have in the wrist area. In addition, it is designed in such a way that two intertwined waves are observed that, according to the actress herself, also explained, refer to his passion for the sea and surfing.

‘The Gunslinger’ in honor of her boyfriend Machin Gun Kelly

On her collarbone she has ‘El Pistolero’ in honor of her boyfriend.divinity.es

One of his most recent tattoos is the one that looks in the collarbone area. He did it as a small tribute to her partner, Machine Gun Kellyand in it you can read ‘The gunman’in italics.

a chinese symbol

On the back of his neck he has a Chinese symbol that refers to the inner force.

A phrase from a Shakespeare poem

On the back is a phrase from a Shakespeare poem.divinity.es

On her back Megan also has a very special tattoo for her. Thus, on the right side, we can see a phrase from the play King Lear of shakespeare. In it you can read: “We will all laugh at the golden butterflies”.

A crescent moon and a star