The most stylish smartwatch is 39% off

Beyond the advantages of the LTE connection, we are facing one of the most powerful smartwatches of the moment. Thanks to Wear OS , the operating system that comes with this watch, you will have access to a wide range of applications. With the Exynos W920 processor , the fluidity achieved is incredible. And even the graphics are more powerful!

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic LTE will not only be the ideal complement to your phone, but you can replace it with it when you play sports. When you have a connection LTE , you can insert a SIM card and receive calls. Not only that, but you will be able to send posts and even download the app from WhatsApp and reply to conversations. No need to have it linked to your smartphone!

From Samsung they are aware of the incredible performance that can be obtained from a smartwatch. That’s why they design devices like this Galaxy Watch 4 Classic LTE with which you won’t even have to take your mobile with you.

As for the section more sports of this smart watch, it also leaves nothing to be desired! Your health parameters will always be controlled, from the exercise you do to your muscle mass or your blood pressure. Indeed: it is capable of seeing which is your body mass index and keep track of it.

If you are one of those who do many different sports, don’t worry because you will have more than 90 exercises among which you can choose. There will be some that you will not even get to try over the years that this powerful watch accompanies you.

To level aesthetic, the work behind it is very noticeable. It is elegant, classic and very versatile. The dial is rounded, thus allowing the watch to go unnoticed in a large number of contexts. But the fact that you can customize both the sphere as the strap makes it possible to completely adapt it to your style.

A 39% discount thanks to El Corte Inglés

As a general rule, this samsung smart watch exceeds €400. It is not for nothing that we are talking about a device capable of accompanying you anywhere and that is practically like carrying your mobile. In addition to being able to call, you can pay at any store, since it has NFC technology. Without a doubt, it is one of the most complete watches that can be found.

However, right now it is on sale at El Corte Inglés! So much so that you will only have to pay for it €255. If you were looking for a smart watch with which you can go for a run without having to carry your smartphone, it is made for you.