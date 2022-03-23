The most stylish villain! Carmen Villalobos teaches us how to wear printed t-shirts with jeans

carmen villalobos triumphant return to Bogota after having won his first antagonist in the India Catalina Awards 2022 for the soap opera ‘Woman-fragranced coffee’, whose award ceremony took place in the city of Cartagena, Colombia. Now, like a complete consecrated villain, the beautiful Colombian gave a lecture in the best style that she teaches us how to wear printed t-shirts with jeans.

Villalobos received a shower of applause on Sunday night after passing through the red carpet, where he stole looks with his spectacular black dress outfit with openings that showed her trained figure, in addition to a super natural makeup that enhanced her features. A look that undoubtedly grabbed the spotlight.

This is the first time that the soap opera star has won this award, so she could not help but be moved when she heard the words that revealed her as one of the great winners of the evening.

“Thank you all, what a pleasure to receive this award from the hands of these two great actors, thanks to the channel and the production for trusting me, my family for the support and all the public for always choosing us,” said the actress in a series of photographs on their social networks.

Other winners of these awards were ‘Emma Reyes, the imprint of childhood’ as the Best Telenovela of the Year, Carolina Ramirez as Best Leading Actress for her participation in ‘The Queen of Flow’ and katherine velez as Best Favorite Talent of the public for his role in ‘Woman-fragranced coffee’.

Carmen Villalobos was crowned one of the best dressed at the India Catalina 2022 awards. Photo: Instagram @premiosindiacatalina

The most stylish villain

A day after the ceremony, the native of Barranquilla celebrated the award with her millions of followers through several stories on her Instagram account, in which she congratulated the entire production of ‘Woman-fragranced coffee’ for making this telenovela one of the most successful on the platform Netflix Latin America.

In turn, Villalobos also took the opportunity to show off to his fans the shirt with which he promised to return to Bogotá in case he took the prize. It is a garment with illustrations of the disney villains that Carmen got for the occasion and with which she showed us a classic, but infallible combination of denim pants and a printed shirt.

“Hey, when I came to Cartagena I said: ‘I’m going to take a shirt that if I win the prize with that I’ll return to Bogotá” […] This t-shirt means a lot to me, you know, I wore it on my first day of recording, because my first antagonist, so I said ‘I’m taking it’”, so with this villain t-shirt and with my India Catalina I return to Bogotá very happy”, Villalobos told his followers.

The Colombian promised to wear her Disney villain shirt if she won her first antagonist. Photo: Instagram @cvillaloboss

The actress gave a lecture on the best style that teaches us how to wear printed shirts with jeans. Photo: Instagram @cvillaloboss

Carmen Villalobos welcomes you to her new project

After his success in ‘Woman-fragranced coffee’ with the Cuban actor William Levythe Colombian was called to be part of Telemundo’s new television project, ‘Until money separates usin which you will share credits with Sebastian Martinez and Gregorio Perniathe latter one of his great friends and with whom he worked for more than a decade on Colombian hits ‘Without breasts, there is no paradise’ and ‘The end of paradise’.

The actress’s fans are excited to see what her chemistry will be like with this new heartthrob, whom many will remember for his performance in ‘Rosary Scissors’ beside Maria Fernanda Yepesand later with Barbara of Regil.

