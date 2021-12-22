The most successful Christmas films at the box office

THE Christmas movie are a guarantee this time of year, but have you ever wondered which ones really got lucky at the box office? From year to year the proposal has expanded more and more, also thanks to streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon and Disney +. But, despite the news, many viewers prefer to respect tradition by returning to that film which has now become part of the family. Just Jared proposed one classification of the ten Christmas films that have gotten higher box office success. In first place is a film that has grossed over $ 500 million worldwide.

The highest-grossing Christmas movies ever

Starting from the bottom, in tenth place we find The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, a relatively recent Disney film that hit theaters in 2018. The protagonist, Clara, needs to find a magical key to unlock the latest gift from her missing mother. And, through a mysterious golden thread, he arrives in a parallel world where he meets other characters. The film earned a decent box office gain of $ 173 million.

In ninth place it stands out Santa Clause, a 1994 film where Tim Allen plays Santa Claus. Its box office gross is $ 190 million. In eighth place they arrive Kate Winslet And Cameron Diaz with Love does not go on vacation. A romantic comedy still beloved today and that has totaled 205 million dollars at the box office. Another film that has earned great money is The Polar Express, a 2004 animated film that earned $ 314 million.

In fifth place in the ranking of the most successful Christmas films we find A Christmas Carol, the live action starring Jim Carrey that hit theaters in 2009 and grossed $ 325 million at the box office. And in fourth place Jim Carrey returns, this time in the guise of a hairy and diabolical being. The Grinch is a Christmas classic and has earned $ 345 million. In third place instead are placed the misadventures of Kevin McCallister with Mom I flew the plane: I got lost in New York. The sequel with Macaulay Culkin totaled $ 358 million. A beloved and constantly proposed story from Christmas to Christmas. It is therefore not surprising that Mom I missed the plane took second place in the rankings with approximately $ 476 million.

And who will be in first place? An unexpected movie, actually. You know the story of the Grinch? In addition to the popular live action version with Jim Carrey (already mentioned), there is a more recent one realized as animation film. Proposed by Ilumination, the film hit theaters in 2018, earning a whopping $ 512 million at the box office.

