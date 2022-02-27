The most successful movie songs on the Billboard ranking before “We don’t talk about Bruno”

Touchstone Pictures, Silver Screen Partners IV, Arnon Milchan Production / Walt Disney Animation Studios / Malpaso Productions, Gerber Pictures, 22 & Indiana Pictures, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), Live Nation Productions, Thunder Road Pictures. Distributor: Warner Bros.

Throughout the history of cinema, many films have left their mark on the public thanks to their history, adaptation, photography and performances, but only a few have managed to conquer with their soundtracks or main themes to the degree of positioning themselves within the popularity charts. Such is the case of We don’t talk about Bruno [No se habla de Bruno]a song that currently tops the Hot 100 from Billboard.

Charmthe new animated musical from Disney It hit the big screen in November 2021 without generating great expectations in the public compared to Frozen or recent live action from Mulan, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, to name a few. About a month later, the film directed by Byron Howard and Jared Brush reached the platform streaming of the company and it was from that moment when the magic exploded.

The song became one of the most popular on the soundtrack.

In a matter of a few days, the soundtrack composed by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Germain Franco reached number one on the Billboard 200, ranking that recognizes the most popular musical productions. In fact, he managed to unseat 30the new record production of Adele that was in the first place for about six weeks and that has caused a sensation for being the triumphant return of the British singer-songwriter.

But within the soundtrack is the most popular song of the moment, according to the Hot 100 from Billboard. Is about There is no mention of Brunotheme performed in Spanish by Colombians Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Diane Guerreroin addition to Stephanie Beatriz, Rhenzy Feliz and Adassa, other cast members. It should be remembered that Disney did not submit this piece as the main theme of the film to be considered in the category “Best Original Songl” in the next Oscar awardsinstead it was two caterpillars.

After the success of “Let it go”, Dina Menzel and performers of the song in different languages ​​staged a performance at the 92nd Oscar Awards. (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

This is not the first time that the soundtrack of a film becomes the favorite of the public. In 2019 it premiered Frozen II, the sequel to the fantasy story that shocked children’s audiences almost a decade ago. Within the soundtrack are songs like Some things never change, Into the unknown, When an am older, Lost in the woods, Show yourself, The next right thing, among other. However, All is foundinterpreted by Evan Rachel WoodIt was the most played song.

The film’s album broke the record for the most time at number one within Billboard’s Soundtrack chart by accumulating approximately 45 consecutive weeks. With this, the production of Disney managed to outdo herself, because in 2013 she had managed to get the soundtrack of the first film to be placed in the lead for 44 weeks. It also managed to position itself within the first places of the list Billboard 200.

During the recordings of the film there was speculation about a possible romance between the protagonists. (The Grosby Group)

It should be remembered that Frozen It has one of the most famous themes of recent times. Is about let it gosong performed in English by Idina Menzel, who was in the Billboard Hot 100 becoming the best-selling song of 2014 with more than 10 million copies and that, to this day, is still remembered by thousands of fans around the world. It should be remembered that it became a success for the production house because won the Oscar for “best original song” In that same year.

In 2018 it premiered A star Is Born, a film that would mark a pattern in Lady Gaga’s artistic career because for the first time she starred in a project for the seventh art. Within the soundtrack highlighted the main theme shallowcomposed by the American singer-songwriter herself who performed alongside the actor Bradley Cooper For the movie. The song spent around 20 weeks on the chart above the top 50 and after week 45 it dropped out of the top.

However, it represented a milestone in Lady Gaga’s musical career as she entered the Billboard Hot 100 after approximately seven years since the success she had with born this way in 2011. The song is also considered a triumph in Bradley Cooper’s career because for the first time it appeared on the music charts because he had not ventured into that field until then.

Before “Pretty Woman” Julia Roberts had already ventured into the cinema, she had also been nominated for the Oscar Award, but the film was a great success in her career and later she starred in more romantic films

One of the most remembered themes from the last century is Oh Pretty Woman from Roy Orbison. The song flooded radio stations in the 1960s, when rock and roll was the genre par excellence, spending five weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and topping just one. The song not only became a musical hit, it became a big screen classic alongside Julia Roberts and Richard Gere in the movie beautiful woman (1990).

The song regained strength within the ranking thanks to the film that earned Julia Roberts a second nomination at the Oscar Awardsr, but it was not the only one. Within the soundtrack he also highlighted I must have been love that would go down in history as an icon of romantic comedies and is one of the most famous songs of Roxette.

The song premiered in 1987, but as part of the holiday festivities under the name Christmas for the broken-hearted. Two years later, the necessary adjustments were made to enter the context of Pretty Woman managing to position itself at number one Billboard.

In addition to the main theme, this scene from “Titanic” is considered one of the most famous in cinema (The Grosby Group)

Another song that went down in history thanks to the cinema is ladymarmalade, original song by patti labelle which premiered in 1975 with number one on Billboard Hot 100but it gained strength again with the version that was made for the soundtrack of Moulin Rouge (2001). The film, starring Natalie Mendoza, Nicole Kidman, Ewan McGregor, John Lenguizamo, among others, featured the song performed by Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, Mýa and Pink.

The cover had a video clip that left more than one speechless due to the sensuality of the singers, who managed to lead the same ranking of Billboard with their collaboration, in addition to the fact that each of them was in the top of the most famous singers of the moment.

My heart will go on It is considered one of the most successful themes that has passed through the cinema. celine dion shocked the whole world with his unique interpretation that has crossed generations since 1997 with the premiere of titanicaeven positioned itself at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 since its launch and was maintained for several months.

Like “Titanic”, “Ghost: the shadow of love” has one of the most famous scenes in cinema and “Unchained melody” remains relevant. (The Grosby Group)

In 2017, on the occasion of the twentieth anniversary of the film starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo Dicaprio, Céline Dion recalled her greatest success during the delivery of the Billboard Music Awards. It’s been 25 years since the song hit the radio and later on music platforms, yet it remains a classic.

These are some of the songs that have made film history internationally, but they are not the only ones. Disney surprised the world with hakuna matata from Lion King, An ideal world from Aladdin and other melodies from his classic movies. Ghost, the shadow of love moved with its main theme in 1990; the saga of Rocky It has one of the most recognized soundtracks of all time; John Travolta dazzled with his steps to the rhythm of the bee gees in Saturday Night Fever and the classic songs of ABBA turned into a musical with Mamma Mia.

The songs that have shone in the seventh art have become international hits that will pass from generation to generation because the films in which they appeared are considered classics of cinema.

