the most surprising looks that captivated this week at film festivals and fashion events – PEOPLE Online

With the season change and the string of film festivals that is breathing in Europe For a couple of months, actresses and models of international stature have not stopped surprising gala after gala with their surprising looks and charisma.

This is how they made him feel this weekend Ana de Armas, Diane Kruger, Julia Roberts, cat Blanchett, Gigi Hadid and Kate Moss. Who adorned and stole all eyes on the red carpets of their respective events. The first two at the famous San Sebastian film festival, a gala where the actress and the model, each on their own, captivated the Spanish public. For her part, Roberts was summoned to the White House in Washington, for the event “HISTORY Talks 2022: Your Place in History.

Meanwhile, the actress cat Blanchettwho was recently in the popular venice festivalcontinues through Europe and this time he was present at the Milan Fashion Week. In that sense, the actress came to the spring/summer 2023 show of Armani with a set total black very sportywith white sneakers that contrasted with his shirt and jacket that shared the same black tone as his pants.

Cate Blanchett with Roberta Armani at Milan Fashion Week (MLFW) September 25, 2022.

In turn, other Hollywood figures who enjoyed fashion shows were Gigi Hadid and Kate Moss. The first was seen leaving the fashion show of versace in Milanand the British supermodel in Paris, after an event of his brand Cosmos.

The most surprising looks of the weekend

Anne of Arms

Spanish-Cuban actress Anne of Armsstar of “Blonde”, the biopic of Marylin Monroe unveiled as the surprise film at the 70th San Sebastian Film Festivalarrived last Friday in the Spanish city shedding glamor before several dozen followers who waited for her for hours.

The actress, who arrived two hours later than announced at her hotel, because she was eating the famous “pintxos” (tapas) according to the local press, wore a loose mini dressDressed in white satin, contrasted with ankle boots and a black purse, the artist spread smiles and entertained herself by taking photos with her fans, and some selfies taken by herself.

Ana de Armas arrives at the Maria Cristina Hotel during the 70th SSIFF. San Sebastian – September 23, 2022

After her arrival in the Spanish city of San Sebastián, the interpreter of the American diva Marilyn Monroe dazzled on the festival’s red carpet for the long-awaited premiere of blonde. With a metallic crop top and one long black skirt side opening from the Louis Vuitton cruise 2023 collectionthe protagonist of the most acclaimed film of the year at the Spanish festival paraded with some flip flops high-heeled shoes as the only accessory, along with some spectacular earrings gold, emeralds and diamonds.

Ana de Armas at the San Sebastian Festival

Ana de Armas with Andrew Dominik

Diana Kruger

The closing day of San Sebastian Film Festival rose to the top thanks to the appearance of Diana Kruger in a skirt with maxi train floral printtop with jewel appliqués and flared sleeves Paco Rabbane and lilac heels.

Diane Kruger in San Sebastian

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus in San Sebastian

Julia Roberts

Several celebrities gathered this Saturday at the White Housein Washington, summoned by the event “HISTORYTalks 2022: Your Place in History“. Among stars like George Clooney, Julia Roberts caught the attention of the paparazzi with a more winter or autumn look. she wore a short black coat and ones combined ankle boots.

Julia Roberts at “HISTORY Talks 2022: Your Place in History”

Gigi Hadid

For her part, Gigi Hadid was captured by the paparazzi at the Versace fashion show in Milan. She is wearing a sober two-piece outfit: a melange blouse and black sport bell-bottom pants.

Gigi Hadid leaving the Versace fashion show at Milan Fashion Week

Kate Moss

Kate Moss was captured in Paris at the exit of an event organized for her Cosmoss brand. with a casual look autumnal total black.

Kate Moss leaves Samaritaine Paris after an event for her brand Cosmoss

