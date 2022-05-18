Entertainment

The most talked about Met Gala 2022

Photo of James James
Of course, each one interpreted these guidelines in their own way. Cara Delevingnefor example, opted for a suit of Dior Haute Couture, although the jacket did not last long because as soon as he arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of New York he took it off to pose topless. The model and actress had painted her torso gold and was wearing nipple covers of the same color with several chains around her chest.

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" -Arrivals
Cara Delevingne

Who also showed his charms was Nicki Minaj, although in his case it was due to a wardrobe error. The top of the Burberry dress that had been tailored for her was too small for her and she spent much of the evening avoiding showing more than she was willing to.

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" -Arrivals
Nicki Minaj

Kendall Jenner she didn’t have to worry about that because the top of her Prada two-piece was directly transparent and made her the center of attention, to the point that very few realized at first that the model had dyed it eyebrows a startling chicken yellow. Gigi HadidInstead, she decided she didn’t feel like being cold and donned a Versace down coat with a train that matched the latex corset she wore underneath.

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" -Arrivals
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Kendall Jenner attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

