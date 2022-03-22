The most tender image of Chris Hemsworth with his children dressed as Thor

MADRID, 22 Mar. (CultureLeisure) –

Waiting this summer for the premiere of Thor: Love and ThunderChris Hemsworth has celebrated the eighth birthday of his children, Tristan and Sasha, making a nod to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor has shared a photo of the twins, the result of his relationship with Elsa Patakydressed as Thor.

“Happy 8th birthday to my children! If you ask if they are allowed to wear other superhero outfits apart from Thor, the answer is no,” reads the publication next to the photo of the little ones, who appear dressed in armor and a red cape and brandishing a hammer.

In addition to Tristan and Sasha, Hemsworth and Pataky have another daughter named indian rose and born in 2012. The Spanish actress, who married Hemsworth in 2010, also celebrated the children’s birthday on Instagram.

“Congratulations, my little ones. I still can’t believe you’re eight years old. How many moments together to remember and those that we still have left. You make me a better person every day. I love you,” wrote the artist.

Hemsworth will bring the superhero back to life Thor: Love and Thunder, which hits theaters on July 8. Everything indicates that the plot will take place immediately after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The film is directed by Taika Waititi and also stars Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Matt Damon, Karen Gillan, Melissa McCarthy, Russell Crowe, Sam Neill and Sean Gunn.

In addition to Thor: Love and Thunderthe Australian will also appear soon in Spiderhead, Extraction 2, Furiosa and the biopic, still untitled, of Hulk Hogan.