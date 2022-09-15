News

“The most terrifying thing was realizing that they are not monsters”: the journalist who interviewed 12 attackers of mass shootings in the USA

Two days after the execution of the assassin Mark Stroman – he killed 2 people and wounded a third in a shootout in which he sought to “purify” the US from Islam after the attacks of September 11, 2001 – the journalist British Alex Hannaford managed to interview him.

“We were doing the last interview, and he was very remorseful and he said, ‘Look, I have nothing to lose by telling you that I’m sorry for what I did. I’m going to be executed in a few days, but I want people to know that if there is something I can do with my life, it is to tell them that it is not worth it, that I was wrong. I was full of hate‘” Hannaford told BBC Mundo.

For almost 20 years, the journalist dedicated himself to visiting the prisons and death rows of Texas, looking for stories that reflect the injustices of the prison system American. Also, he was interested in the issue of gun ownership.

image source, Texas Correctional Department

Mark Stroman murdered two people believing they were Muslim just days after the attacks of September 11, 2001.

Living in Texas, Hannaford had had to cover gun control on a regular basis, something that inevitably led to mass shootings.

