the most thrilling of photographs – Libero Quotidiano

“Night in Crans Montana”, the exclusive resort in Switzerland, in the Canton of Valais. And the “night in Crans Montana” is that of Chiara Ferragni, who recovered from Covid and together with her hubby Fedez he allows himself a few days of relaxation in luxury. Obviously, the story of the holidays travels on the Instagram profile of the wonderful influencer. And the latest photos are … censored.

The stocking of the Befana with her photo? Toxic materials. Shock for Ferragni: a dangerous discovery at the supermarket

Here she is, in fact, as she prepares for her “night”. And so Chiara Ferragni shows herself in a triplet of photographs, the ones you can see below, at a very high erotic rate. Black trousers but above all a peculiar mesh sweater, completely transparent. And there is absolutely no trace of the bra: free nipples for an imperial Chiara Ferragni. Uncensored in all three photographs.




