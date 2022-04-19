The most top-of-the-range gaming wherever you want, HP laptop offer

Let’s go with the most relevant, and it is the processor and graphics part. Equip a Intel Core i7 10870H of last generation optimized for this type of laptops that is the most top that we can find today. It is accompanied by a graphic NVIDIA GTX 1650 Ti of 4GB that is the most powerful of the desktop, but also adapted for the laptop.

The HP Pavilion Gaming range For several years, it has brought us versatile laptops, with an insane quality-price ratio and that have some of the best specifications on the market, with impressive quality. Today’s model is the 16-A0040NS, a 16.1-inch laptop equipped with the latest generation processor and graphics.

There will be no game that can resist you, no task that this laptop cannot move. And it doesn’t have to be just games: you can also use it for powerful design or engineering programsphotography, video editing… Everything you propose.

As for the screen, it mounts a 16.1-inch FHD panel, IPS running at 60 Hz, with anti-glare and micro-edge bezel, with a brightness of 250 nits and an HP Wide Vision 720p HD camera, with integrated microphone in the frame. The speakers matter too: dual with audio by B&O.

To accompany all this technical part, a ultra-fast 512GB SSD hard drive and 16GB RAM. The only drawback is that it doesn’t come with any operating system installed, but you already know that it has an easy solution.

It is rare that these high-end gaming laptops go below 1,000 euros, although it is possible to see them on sale for this price. This HP Pavilion has a usual price of 999.99 euros, a round price that, a priori, is not exactly cheap. However, on Amazon we can find it with an offer that we like.

supposes a 25% discount on its original price, that is, they leave it to us at only 749.99 euros. A more than reasonable price for a very complete team that will allow us to play the way we like best: in the most powerful way and anywhere. It has the absolute stamp of Topes de Gama to be a gaming beast (or whatever you propose). This is the link of the offer: