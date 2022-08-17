The most tragic movie on Prime Video that will blow your mind with its intense story | Trailer

The options of streaming platforms are quite extensive, and it is sometimes very difficult to choose the best option to enjoy with your loved ones, since in the case of Prime Video there are audiovisual options that range from the horror genre and suspense to documentaries and also premiere films that have positioned themselves as the public’s favorites.

On this occasion, we bring to you the recommendation of the movie “The killing of a sacred deer” or in its title in Spanish “The sacrifice of the sacred deer”, which is within the psychological thriller and drama genre, and which was released official in 2017.

What is “The Sacrifice of the Sacred Deer” about?

Now this film that is available on Prime Video, follows the story of Steven Murphy, a successful cardiovascular surgeon who lives married to Anna, an ophthalmologist; he is the father of two children and lives a quiet life until he meets Martin and befriends him. Martín is a 16-year-old orphan boy whom he cares for and protects, but after a sinister event, mistakes from the past begin to be unleashed.

The film was directed by filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos with the main performances of Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman and Barry Keoghan; It was shown at the Cannes Film Festival on May 22, 2017, where it won an award for Best Screenplay, and later had theatrical release on October 20, 2017 in the United States and then in Ireland and the United Kingdom.

a psychological horror film

This film will make you reflect on supernatural events, abandonment and how families can experience extremely complicated moments for third parties.

Here we leave you the trailer of the production “The Sacrifice of the Sacred Deer” that has positioned itself as one of the favorites of the thousands of users on Prime Video with a duration of 121 minutes:

