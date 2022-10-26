The most trendy rain hats of the season

The fact that finding a rain cap be a complicated task, at least when compared with accessories of the same category and periodicity of use, such as the water boots or the folding umbrellas (or not), already gives a clue of the position in the scale mainstream (autumn winter edition) that has traditionally occupied this accessory. The rain hat is something like the Winona in a world made for Gwyneths in this story, understood in this case as the greatest of flattery. One of those pieces that, although a priori, they do not seem for everyone, are called to recover the place that really belongs to them, especially in a season in which the raincoat is a trend and the rain seems, at least for the moment, to have seen fit to accompany us.

Of rain cap many things could be said, but since a picture is worth a thousand words, it is better to evoke any look passed by water of the British of superlative style, from Sienna Miller to Alexa Chung, through Elizabeth II herself, Queen of England. Because if this hat has something, besides a tremendously undervalued sense of service, it is an unusual ability to give the master touch to any outfit. And for that alone it is worth, at least, trying it, in any of its versions.

bucket hat

The design you imagine when you think of a rain hat: type bucket hat and smooth. The one from the Rains brand, specialized in the design of waterproof clothing and accessories, has been made of a polyurethane-coated polyester that resists water even when it falls with great intensity. It’s available in various colors.

Super thin and light, but designed so that its interior escapes the water thanks to a material that repels it, protecting it from light rain. Its design could not be more basic, black and topped with The North Face logo.