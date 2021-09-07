“The most uncomfortable I’ve ever done” [VIDEO]

Chris Hemsworth he really does all he can to shape his physique and become a “true” God of Thunder. Looking forward to the next Thor: Love and Thunder outgoing a May 2022, the Australian actor showed a new training he is following together with a professional.

In the video on his Instagram profile, from which he often shares fun content for his workout app, he showed fans what is called “Occlusion training”. Basically, it is a arm workout before which it comes partially blocked blood flow via a lace or bandage. This lack of oxygen, it is explained, promotes greater strain on the muscle fibers in the short term.

For the next 8 minutes, let’s see Chris Hemsworth struggling with a series of exercises which seem to really put him in trouble. Even the actor himself admits it in the caption of the video:

«By reducing the blood supply and the oxygen the muscles are forced to work harder in the short term and a lot of other“ sports science ”things happen. Practically it’s the most uncomfortable training method I’ve ever tried, but it is part of the path for grow Thor’s arms to look like the legs of a racehorse. Don’t do it at home unless you are with a professional pain guru “

The last warning seems crucial, considering that blocking the blood supply can be very dangerous. The training will certainly be useful to him also to interpret Hulk Hogan in the related biopic: from God of Thunder to the Immortal, the step is really short.

Photo: Marvel Studios

