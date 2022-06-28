The most unexpected cameo of an iconic Sam Raimi character that we did not see in Dr. Strange | VIDEOS

Almost two months after the premiere of Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessthe last film that has come out on the big screen in the marvel universedetails are still coming out that show how great the direction of its creator is, Sam Raimi.

One of the details that drew a lot of attention within the plot in which they participate Benedict Cumberbatch, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, Elizabeth Olsen, among other actors, is the possibility of traveling between alternate universes and seeing and living with characters from the universe of Marvel but they are scattered in other times and moments.

However, when the Dr. Strange and America Chavez travel through space-time to meet the group of defenders of Earth, known as the illuminatithere is something that draws powerful attention and that is giving a lot to talk about among the fans.

For a long time there was speculation about the identity of a statue located just inside the fortress of the illuminatisaid character has no relation to the group of heroes nor does he resemble Captain Marvel (Monica Rambeau) or Captain Carter (Peggy Carter).

What a surprise

Now it is known that the statue (which is the one with which he crushes the Scarlet Witch to Monica Rambeau), you do not belong to any character within the marvel universein fact it has nothing to do with it, but it does have a special importance within the career of sam raimi.

It happens that the statue is none other than Xena: Warrior Princessiconic character from the 90s who was very famous thanks to the actress Lucy Lawlessand who definitely has no relation to the series of Marvelbut if with its director, since sam raimi He is the producer of that series that marked the youth of that time.

So far, the actress who gave life to Xena: Warrior Princesshas not expressed his point of view regarding this information, but we do not doubt that he will soon contact Raimi to find out if what is speculated on networks is true or the character is definitely not related to the film.

