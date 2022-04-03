The most unforgettable dresses of the Oscar Awards

The Oscar awards ceremony of the 94th edition has left us dazzling outfits, such as that of Zendaya and Zoë Kravitz. And what better time to remember the most special dresses on the red carpet of the most important Hollywood film gala in recent years.

Zendaya

Zendaya trusted the stylist Law Roach and has been crowned one of the best dressed of the 94th edition of the Oscars. The actress attended the gala on behalf of ‘Dune’, nominated for best film, and dazzled with a two-piece from Valentinoformed by white shirt crop top and skirt of pailletes with tail She completed the look with Bvlgari jewelry.

Zoe Kravitz

With styling in the style of Audrey Hepburn, the interpreter stood out as the most elegant of the night with a Saint Laurent strapless dress. The light note put her with a Kwiat diamond necklace.

Natalie Portman

The actress is always one of the best dressed and not only on the red carpet of the Oscars. Its elegance and natural beauty captures all eyes. Natalie Portman received her statuette in 2011 for her leading role in ‘Black Swan’ and a year after she surprised with this design vintage by Dior from 1954.

A strapless dress in red with a black polka dot print, made of silk organza. after the gala it was auctioned and its value reached almost 40,000 euros.

In the 92nd edition of the Oscars, his design once again stood out among all the guests. A Christian Dior dress, silk and gold flower embroidery. To make it, the hands of six people were needed, working for 25 days.

The cape she wears over her shoulders is made of wool with leather lapels and the actress requested that they will embroider the names of the film directors That year they were not nominated for an Oscar.

Penelope Cruz

Two years before winning the Oscar for best supporting actress for ‘Vicky Cristina Barcelona’, Penélope Cruz walked the red carpet at the Kodak Theater in 2007 with a spectacular pale pink Dior design, strapless and with an impressive ruffled tail. An elegant design with which she wasted glamour.

Gwyneth Paltrow

In 2012, the actress attended the great festival of cinema with a white dress with asymmetrical neckline signed by Tom Ford. Her cape was the distinctive touch that elevated her as the best dressed of the night.

Three years later, the ‘Shakespeare in love’ actress once again dazzled with a Ralph & Russo design in dusty pink with asymmetrical neckline and flower detail on the shoulder.

Nicole Kidman

If there is a color that suits Nicole Kidman especially well, it is red. At the 2007 Oscars she opted for a Balenciaga dress, fitted and neckline halter knotted at the neck with an elegant bow that reached the ground in the form of a cape.

Cate Blanchette

In 2014 Cate Blanchet triumphed twice. She was proclaimed the best actress by taking the Oscar for ‘Blue Jasmine’ and she was the red carpet favorite in an Armani Privé dress. in a tone naked Covered paillettes and Swarovski crystals valued at 72,000 euros.

Brie Larson

The actress won the Oscar in 2016 for her performance in ‘The Room’ and in 2020 she emerged as one of the most elegant at the 92nd Oscars gala with a cape-sleeved dress by Celine.

Charlize Theron

Always spectacular, the South African actress received the Oscar for best actress for ‘Monster’ in 2004 with an impressive dress with rhinestones and minimalist lines, by Gucci.

Laura Dern

White was the color chosen by the actress for the Oscar awards gala in 2018. This is, without a doubt, one of her best red carpet looks. It’s about a Calvin Klein by Appointment ruffle shoulder dress.