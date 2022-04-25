“The most unique being”: Megan Fox dedicated a sweet birthday tribute to Machine Gun Kelly

UNITED STATES-. Friday April 22 Megan fox She showed her future husband the great love she has for him in a romantic birthday tribute on social networks. Machine Gun Kelly celebrated her 32nd birthday and the actress wrote a long and moving tribute to her, which was accompanied by a sweet photograph in which the musician carries her on her back while she maintains a big smile.

“Today your mother told us that you were born a month early (you were SO destined to be a Gemini, charming, mercurial Svengali). And as a baby, you were ‘cute and fussy at the same time’ and I couldn’t have imagined a more apt description of you. EST please make Colson a t-shirt that says cuddly and fussy,” he began. Fox in his sweet birthday tribute.

“The world has no idea what a gentle and beautiful heart you have. How generous and considerate you are… How absurdly strange, intelligent and resourceful you are… You are by far the most unique human being I have ever met,” he continued. Fox. The actress accompanied her heartwarming message with a photo of her fiancé carrying her on his back as she lands a new day.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got engaged in January

“And if I could get the kid who has everything something special for his birthday, I would take the veil off their eyes so they could see what I see. You are such a beautiful soul. I am honored to love you and be the recipient of your love.” Fox in his tribute to the “love of my life”. The couple confirmed their relationship in July 2020 after meeting on the set of the indie film Midnight in the Switchgrass earlier that year.

In January of this year, Fox Y Machine Gun Kelly got engaged, and the actress revealed that to seal their union they drank “each other’s blood” in a post on Instagram. “In July 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We ask for magic. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require of us, but intoxicated by love. And karma,” the star wrote.