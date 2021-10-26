the most unthinkable of the MCU’s minor villains was actually stronger than Thanos

We are used to thinking about Thanos like the (almost) unbeatable villain del Marvel Cinematic Universe: none of the Avengers really managed to defeat him and the end of Endgame was decided only by a stroke of cunning of Iron Man. However, in reality there is another minor villain who is even stronger than the Mad Titan.

Let’s talk about Algrim the Strong, otherwise known as Kurse, played by British actor Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje in Thor: The Dark World. Hands down this is the most laughable and infamous cinecomic of the Marvel universe, yet inside it hides this “hidden gem”. To the “mastiff” of the dark elf Malekith in fact, the degree of importance it deserved was not given.

He possessed extreme fighting skills, an immeasurable strength and not just a stamina: all qualities that made this villain removed from the public a more resistant and powerful character than Thanos himself (comparison valid only by looking at the cinematic transpositions). Powered by a Dark Elf mystical item, Algrim has become extremely powerful, enough to throw a boulder of over 100 tons with absolute ease. In addition, he carried with him black hole grenades, objects far more dangerous than anything Thanos could count on in his misdeeds and ironically just what caused his demise.

Thanos could undoubtedly count on other qualities: boundless intelligence, extraordinary strategic ability and that small detail of the Gems of the Infinite. Yet, relying only on physical strength, Algrim was the strongest MCU villain seen so far.

And you, what do you think of the character and his abilities? Let us know, as always, in the comments.

Thor: The Dark World, remember, boasts a cast that includes Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Anthony Hopkins (Odin), Stellan Skarsgård (Erik Selvig), Idris Elba (Heimdall), Christopher Eccleston (Malekith), Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Algrim / Kurse), Kat Dennings (Darcy Lewis), Ray Stevenson (Volstagg), Zachary Levi (Fandral), Tadanobu Asano (Hogun), Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif), Rene Russo (Frigga).

