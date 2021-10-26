News

the most unthinkable of the MCU’s minor villains was actually stronger than Thanos

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

We are used to thinking about Thanos like the (almost) unbeatable villain del Marvel Cinematic Universe: none of the Avengers really managed to defeat him and the end of Endgame was decided only by a stroke of cunning of Iron Man. However, in reality there is another minor villain who is even stronger than the Mad Titan.

Let’s talk about Algrim the Strong, otherwise known as Kurse, played by British actor Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje in Thor: The Dark World. Hands down this is the most laughable and infamous cinecomic of the Marvel universe, yet inside it hides this “hidden gem”. To the “mastiff” of the dark elf Malekith in fact, the degree of importance it deserved was not given.

He possessed extreme fighting skills, an immeasurable strength and not just a stamina: all qualities that made this villain removed from the public a more resistant and powerful character than Thanos himself (comparison valid only by looking at the cinematic transpositions). Powered by a Dark Elf mystical item, Algrim has become extremely powerful, enough to throw a boulder of over 100 tons with absolute ease. In addition, he carried with him black hole grenades, objects far more dangerous than anything Thanos could count on in his misdeeds and ironically just what caused his demise.

Thanos could undoubtedly count on other qualities: boundless intelligence, extraordinary strategic ability and that small detail of the Gems of the Infinite. Yet, relying only on physical strength, Algrim was the strongest MCU villain seen so far.

And you, what do you think of the character and his abilities? Let us know, as always, in the comments.

Loading...
Advertisements

Thor: The Dark World, remember, boasts a cast that includes Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Anthony Hopkins (Odin), Stellan Skarsgård (Erik Selvig), Idris Elba (Heimdall), Christopher Eccleston (Malekith), Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Algrim / Kurse), Kat Dennings (Darcy Lewis), Ray Stevenson (Volstagg), Zachary Levi (Fandral), Tadanobu Asano (Hogun), Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif), Rene Russo (Frigga).

Read also: Thanos, Marvel has just unveiled an unexpected backstory on the Mad Titan

Source: Screen Rant

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

835
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
691
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
674
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
592
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
561
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
454
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
449
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
386
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
351
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
324
News

The highly anticipated film will be off-limits to minors for “violence and vulgar language”
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top