The most unusual friendships in the entertainment industry – Spoiler Time

We all know that artificial friendships like that of madonna Y Michael Jackson (which, by the way, lasted less than a week) or that of Vin Diesel Y Dwayne Johnson They have been some of the fakest things in the western entertainment industry. Come on, even the term “marriage of convenience” was surely coined in the corner of Highland Y Hollywood! But the reality is that you always need “a faithful friend” (read with the voice of Woody), and more so in a world as deceitful and banal as it is Hollywood. Could it be that celebrities have found a soul mate in such a treacherous environment? Of course they do, and this list proves it!

1 Salma Hayek and Penelope Cruz

They affectionately call each other “eggs”. The reason? Because they worked together the first time they didn’t have children, so they were “lazy” because they could sleep more.

two Liv Tyler and Kate Hudson

This friendship began when they coincided in having famous parents, but they also worked together in Dr. T and the Women. Liv is godmother to one of Kate’s children!

3 Ben Affleck and Matt Damon

Another of the most famous friendships, but it is special because it did NOT start in fame, but since they were children and both longed to act and make movies. Indestructible friendship!

4 Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone

Both affirm that they LOVE each other and the way in which they seek and care for each other far beyond the cameras. “Emma is a drama and I love herJen says.

5 50 Cent and Bette Midler

This is one of the most unlikely friendships and began in 2008 thanks to the Midler restoration project. There is 30 years difference between these two!

6 Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner

And no, it’s not because game of Thrones. Sophie claims that Maisie is her “her rock” and the only one who understands her for having such similar backgrounds.

7 Tina Fey and Amy Phoeler

Another famous pair. And the funny thing is that comedy did not bring them together, but how compatible they were the moment they met. We love them so much together!

8 Kristen Stewart and Charlize Theron (or Dakota Fanning)

Kristen and Dakota were in movies like twilight Y Cutlassand on the other hand Stewart and Theron became friends while traveling to a Comic-Con.

9 Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet

It’s no joke, but what there is between Winslet and DiCaprio is far from shipwreck, and interestingly enough it started with titanica. ¡Leo delivered Kate at her wedding!

10 Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak

They are not watching the epilogue of office. Mindy and BJ always clarify that they are not boyfriends, although they say they are “more than best friends”. They have been inseparable for years!

eleven Courtney Cox and Jennifer Aniston

Is there something to explain here? It started in 1994 with friends and it is one of the strongest friendships in Hollywood, especially when both went through terrible divorces.

12 Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz

They became friends when one was 16 and the other was 14…one was a model and the other was a coffee shopper in LA! These girls know how to have fun decades later, and they love each other!

13 Bradley Cooper and Brad Pitt