The most unusual prenuptial agreements of celebrities | Cuyo’s diary

Marriage pacts in their different species are planned although they are not widely used in our society despite their usefulness to avoid future problems.

Our legislation provides in terms of assets. two regimes to regulate matters pertaining to marriage property. The one of separation of goods or the one of community, which has traditionally been called marital, in which both spouses in case of divorce are entitled to 50% of what was acquired, as long as they are not goods received by inheritance or donation.

In the Argentine legal regime, the possibility is also contemplated that the members of a convivial union celebrate

a coexistence agreement, intended to regulate their relationships both during the term of the union, as well as those that are maintained once it ceases. It is possible to regulate issues related to property, as well as other matters, as long as they do not threaten morality or violate public order regulations.

A short time ago a case was known in our country that had great media coverage, it was a businessman from Puerto Madero who inserted clauses in the agreement with his partner, which earned him a complaint of family violence, and the declaration of invalidity of the pact concluded by its legal inadmissibility.

Some of the provisions that imposed different actions or omissions on the woman were: “She had to walk the dogs four times a day, the night shift being the woman’s responsibility, because the man doubted that he would ever feel like it, he had to cook for her whenever he had She was hungry and was strictly prohibited from placing her cell phone upside down, much less erasing a chat from the cell phone, another sure cause for a breakup. The woman was prohibited from meeting with some friends, and she was also prohibited from going out alone, although he could do so. ”

In the international arena, many celebrities established much bolder cohabitation or prenuptial clauses.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they would have signed a premarital contract with which a minimum number of weekly sexual relations is established that the couple must maintain. The stipulated number is four.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban The Australian established that if the singer fell back into drugs, he would suffer an economic penalty. On the other hand, if his behavior was correct in Kidman’s opinion, that is, if he remained ‘clean’, he would receive a good endowment per year of marriage.

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan The prenuptial contract that both signed included, at Priscilla’s request, that the couple would have to see each other in person and in public places at least once a week.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake They signed a marriage contract where the model and actress added a clause under which, if the singer was unfaithful, she had to pay him $500,000.

Jay-Z and Beyonce Before sealing their union, they signed a marriage contract that stipulated important benefits for Beyoncé: the singer would receive five million dollars for each child and, if they separate, one million more for each year of marriage with the rapper.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas The actors agreed that Catherine would receive three million dollars with the marriage, and one million for each year they were together. To this succulent figure another 5 million would be added for each infidelity of Michael.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt In the case of the famous couple of actors, who divorced in 2016 after 12 years of relationship, their prenuptial agreement contemplated a possible infidelity of Brad. If such a situation were to happen, it would be Angelina who would be left with custody of the couple’s six children. This matter has been thorny, and has been a very tough legal battle, since the actor has unsuccessfully litigated for shared custody. The couple also agreed that in the event of his death, a portion of his fortune would be used for social purposes.

In relation to the possibility of celebrating this type of agreement between spouses or cohabitants in our country, it finds its limit in public order, in the principle of equality of cohabitants, and in the fundamental rights of any of the members of the couple, insofar as article 515 of the Civil Code provides.

In turn, said agreements may not in principle render null and void the provisions of articles 519 (duty of reciprocal assistance), 520 (contribution to expenses), 521 (responsibility for debts contracted by one of the cohabitants to cover the expenses of the home or maintenance and education of children) and 522 (housing protection).

Collaboration: Vanesa Débora Mestre/ Lawyer (Registration San Juan 3278- Registration Mendoza 6118 – Federal T. 78- Fe. 316) /Telef. 2644189975/ Email:juridicomestre@yahoo.com.ar.-