The most used antibiotic for Covid – Health ended in Italy

For days, the most used antibiotic for Covid patients both at home and in the hospital, the Zithromax and the generic, has no longer been found in Italian pharmacies.

Missing would be the molecule necessary for the production of the drug that is prescribed in association with anti-inflammatories.

The difficulty in finding the medicine is due to the enormous use in the last 2 months linked to the increase in infections and probably also to the hoarding by those who have not contracted the disease but are afraid of contagion.

The antibiotic Zithromax and the generic are used in the therapy against Covid following several scientific studies that have demonstrated its effectiveness both to counteract any complications in patients due to bacteria, and with the value of immuno modulating against the Sars-Cov2 virus. According to what is learned, the shortage of the medicine will be affected by Aifa, the Italian drug agency. Among the possibilities also the indication to use another family of antibiotics in place of the missing one.