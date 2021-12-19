The most used platforms in 2021 by HowLongToBeat users, PS3 beats … Xbox Series X | S ?! – Multiplayer.it

HowLongToBeat, a site that deals with cataloging the longevity of video games based on user reports, has created a ranking of platforms most used in 2021 by gamers registered on the site. The particularity? PS3 beats Xbox Series X | S.

First of all, let’s see the complete ranking of the platforms most used by HowLongToBeat users:

PC PS4 Nintendo Switch PS5 Xbox One PS3 Xbox Series X | S Xbox 360 Nintendo 3DS PlayStation 2

As mentioned, this one list is based on game data shared by HowLongToBeat users, it is not an analysis of the entire gaming industry. However, HowLongToBeat is a fairly popular platform among hardcore gamers and is a handy indicator of the average longevity of a video game.

The fact that the PC is in first place is not surprising and the other platforms, up to the fifth position, are also understandable. What is amazing is the fact that there is still a slice of the community that follows PS3 games and is dedicated to it on a regular basis throughout the year. Indeed, PS3 beat Xbox Series X | S.

Tell us, which platform have you played the most on in 2021?