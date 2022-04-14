The most used platforms to invest in crypto assets

Investments in cryptocurrencies are growing in popularity so far this year, which is reflected in the number of applications that have been downloaded in the little more than three months of 2022 in Latin America.

According to data provided by AppMagic, a mobile market intelligence tool that offers statistics on downloads from the Apple store, App Store and Google Play Store, Colombia is the third country in Latin America in which the most have been installed. investment applications in cryptocurrencies .

The first on the list is Brazil, where 7.2 million applications dedicated to this purpose have been downloaded, followed by Argentina, with 2.4 million downloads, while in Colombia 1.2 million apps have been downloaded of cryptocurrencies.

Although there is a wide variety of digital platforms for buying and selling digital currencies, only a few are the most used to make this type of investment.

Among Brazilian users, Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com is one of the favorites to manage their cryptocurrencies from the smartphone, with 19% of downloads on mobile devices, followed by Binance (14%) and MetaMask (10%).

In Argentina, the platform based in that country Lemon Cash is used more with 35% of all downloads. Then Binance appears with 10% of downloads and, in third place is the American Strike.

The most downloaded cryptocurrency exchange platform in Colombia is the Chinese Binance, one of the most popular and considered the exchange platform with the highest commercial volume in the world.

Precisely Binance is the only app that is among the three most popular in the six Latin American countries with the most downloads, although it obtains the largest market share in Colombia, where it monopolizes almost six out of ten downloads of this type of app. In Peru and Chile it is also the most downloaded application, although to a lesser extent, with 14% and 13%, respectively, of all installations in the country. In Mexico, it ranks second among the most downloaded apps with only 8%, followed by Bitso.

“Cryptos are the new tools that define a global market. It is foolish to think that they are not a reality of today and tomorrow. The cryptocurrency market has become a necessity,” said Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance.

The Chinese-Canadian businessman added that “there are fears behind crypto, but also great profits already proven. Cryptocurrencies compete healthy throughout the global market and millions let go of billions for not investing in cryptocurrencies sooner.”

In the Colombian market, cryptocurrencies are also positioned as the first option to invest this year, according to the personal finance platform Finder.

“Colombia has one of the highest growth rates in crypto ownership, with the percentage of Colombians holding crypto almost doubling from October to December 2021. It also has the highest number of bitcoin ATMs among the Latin American countries, and has one of the largest peer-to-peer bitcoin transaction volumes globally. With the rise of digital assets among Colombians, it is not surprising that many think that cryptocurrencies will be the investment with the highest return in 2022”, assured the investment editor of Finder, Kylie Purcell.

For his part, the Business Development Manager of Gtd Colombia, Juan Ramón Jaramillo, believes that Colombia will be the perfect place for the fintech ecosystem as new technologies such as cryptocurrencies are imposed.

“The key is to generate enough trust with fintech end users so that they feel comfortable delivering their information through a technological system. To do this, companies must automate and digitize many of their processes and have the appropriate infrastructure throughout the country,” said Jaramillo.