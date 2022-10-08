The most used PSG players by Christophe Galtier

With the many departures during the summer transfer window, PSG relies on a smaller group during this 2022-2023 financial year. And despite the sequence of matches, Christophe Galtier achieves little turnover and almost systematically uses his executives.

If the PSG was for several weeks spared from physical glitches, the sequence of matches and the overuse of certain players are beginning to be felt on the organisms. Indeed, in recent weeks, Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes, Renato Sanches and Lionel Messi have experienced muscle discomfort or injury. And the playing time of the various Parisians, in all competitions, shows that the Rouge & Bleu coach does not rely on his entire squad.

The two oldest outfield players in the top 3

After a complicated first season, Lionel Messi (35 years old) has found excellent feelings since the start of the 2022-2023 financial year. With 8 goals and 8 assists in 13 matches, the Argentinian is the most used player by Christophe Galtier with a total of 1.143 minutes. The sevenfold Ballon d’Or is the only outfield player to have started all the matches of the PSG. Captain of the Red & Blue, Marquinhos is also a base man of the French technician. Despite a less good period that has lasted for several months, the Brazilian continues the matches and counts 1,080 minutes of play divided into 13 matches. The podium is completed by Sergio Ramos (36 years). After a season marked by injuries, the Spaniard took advantage of the establishment of a three-man defense to play many matches with the Parisian jersey (1.075 minutes in 13 games). Brilliant for his sixth season at the club, Neymar Jr is at the foot of the podium (1.066 minutes). On his side, Kylian Mbappe is only the 8th most used player behind Ashraf Hakimi, Marco Verratti and Nuno Mendes. The Frenchman had notably missed the first two meetings (suspension and muscle discomfort in the adductors) of the season before being spared against OGC Nice last weekend (returned in the 59th minute).

The playing time of PSG outfield players*

Lionel Messi : 1,143 minutes (13 matches – Ligue 1: 798 minutes – Champions League: 255 minutes – Champions Trophy: 90 minutes) Marquinhos : 1,080 minutes (13 matches – L1: 720 mins – C1: 270 mins – TDC: 90 mins) Sergio Ramos : 1,075 minutes (13 matches – L1: 715 min – C1: 270 min – TDC: 90 min) Neymar : 1,066 minutes (13 matches – L1: 707 min – C1: 269 min – TDC: 90 min) Ashraf Hakimi : 967 minutes (13 matches – L1: 714 min – C1: 175 min – TDC: 78 min) Marco Verratti : 923 minutes (12 matches – L1: 578 min – C1: 267 min – TDC: 78 min) Nuno Mendes : 897 minutes (13 matches – L1: 582 min – C1: 247 min – TDC: 68 min) Kylian Mbappe : 888 minutes (11 matches – L1: 618 min – C1: 270 min) Vitinha : 860 minutes (12 matches – L1: 553 min – C1: 239 min – TDC: 68 min) Presnel Kimpembe : 719 minutes (8 matches – L1: 539 min – C1: 90 min – TDC: 90 min) Danilo Pereira : 612 minutes (11 matches – L1: 398 min – C1: 192 min – TDC: 22 min) Nordi Mukiele : 352 minutes (10 matches – L1: 245 min – C1: 95 min – TDC: 12 min) John Bernat : 273 minutes (8 matches – L1: 228 min – C1: 23 min – TDC: 22 min) Pablo Sarabia : 263 minutes (8 matches – L1: 170 min – C1: 9 min – TDC: 84 min) Renato Sanches : 192 minutes (7 matches – L1: 189 min – C1: 3 min) Fabian Ruiz : 176 minutes (5 matches – L1: 157 min – C1: 19 min) Hugo Ekitike : 126 minutes (6 matches – L1: 126 min) Carlos Soler : 11 minutes (3 matches – L1: 4 min – C1: 7 min) Warren Zaire-Emery : 9 minutes (2 matches – L1: 9 min)

*Source : psg.fr