The most valued and purchased headphones only cost 24 euros today

With more than 230,000 opinions, they are a bestseller on Amazon.

We usually move by trends, so headphones whose ratings today exceed the over 235,000 on Amazon, they must be one of the ones that have best sat their buyers. if you have this number of opinions it means sales are a much larger number. These TOZO T10 wireless earphones can be yours for just 24 euros with a coupon extra 20% discount.

These headphones are compatible with our iPhone, iPad, Watch and Mac without any problem, and they represent a very important saving if we had in mind to buy some AirPods. They have great sound, a charging case, and a long-lasting battery that would make even AirPods Pro blush.

Know more: TOZO T10

Don’t forget to activate the extra 20% coupon before adding to cart.

Buy wireless headphones for only 24 euros

The drivers in these headphones have a 8mm size, larger than the vast majority of headphones on the market today. They work with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity of low consumption and a range of action totally 10 meter stable. The charging case is water resistant as it features the IPX8 certifiedso you can submerge it for 30 minutes at a depth of 1 meter without risk.

In terms of sound quality, we are talking about headphones very cheap, with great battery and good adaptability to many ears thanks to its included ear tips of different sizes. They’re perfect for calls and video calls, for simple sound, don’t ask them to play you like lossless music headphones or AirPods Max, because they’re not that good. In any case, we are talking about a device capable of providing low frequencies at 16 Hz and mids and highs at 20 KHz.

Know more: TOZO T10

They have a autonomy up to 6 hours with a single charge and up to 30 hours adding the energy of the charging case. We will recharge energy through the case USB-C port in just 1.5 hours, ideal to leave it overnight or at noon during the meal while charging. In addition, they are compatible with current Qi wireless charging.

Its panel is touch so we can skip the song, take a call, raise/lower volume or activate Siri with a single gesture. They are headphones very lightjust 2 grams each.

Related topics: Offers

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, iPadizate receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!