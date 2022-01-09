What are the Netflix titles most viewed in early 2022? The streaming platform inaugurates the new year with its first Top 10 in which some surprises and some Italian productions appear alongside some flagship titles.

The most viewed Netflix titles in early 2022

Manifest

A plane mysteriously lands years after takeoff, leaving its passengers to contend with strange, new realities in a world that has moved on without them.

Stuck

Incastrati is a comedy series in 6 episodes which, through the language and irony typical of Ficarra & Picone, tells, in perfect comedy style of misunderstandings, a criminal story. At the center of the story are two friends who remain involved in the events of an excellent murder. Trying to escape from the crime scene, the two get more and more into trouble in a crescendo of events that will even lead them to have to deal with the mafia.

The Good Doctor

A talented surgeon on the autism and savant syndrome spectrum is hired at a prestigious hospital, where he faces the skepticism of colleagues and patients.

4 Half

4 Half is a romantic comedy that tells the stories of four characters and the four couples they could form into two possible alternate realities. Who will fall in love with whom? That for every person there is a soul mate is a very romantic but perhaps unscientific theory, and for Luca and Sara the temptation to test it is strong. But above all, this soul mate, how is she made? Does it look like us or is it our opposite? This is how, almost as a challenge, the two invite four friends who, coincidentally, are single to dinner: Chiara, Matteo, Giulia and Dario.

Cobra Kai Season 4

After the events of last season Daniel LaRusso’s Miyagi-Do and Johnny Lawrence’s Eagle Fang dojos are forced to join forces to defeat Cobra Kai whose control is now firmly in the hands of John Kreese.

Don’t Look Up

Don’t Look Up is about PhD student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), who one day makes a disconcerting discovery: a comet with a diameter of almost 10 km is about to collide with the Earth. Together with her, Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo di Caprio) and Dr. Clayton “Teddy” Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan) try to talk about this announced disaster with Janie Orlean, the President of the United States, played by Maryl Streep, and while the fact that a woman is President encourages, on the other it displaces the he and his advisors’ incredible superficiality, including the incapable son Jason (Jonah Hill).

Emily in Paris Season 2

When she lands her dream job in Paris, marketing director Emily Cooper leaves Chicago and dives into a new adventure of work, friendships and love affairs.

The Witcher Season 2

Geralt of Rivia, a mutant monster hunter, travels to his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more perverse than beasts.

Stay Close

The disappearance of Carlton Flynn exactly 17 years after that of Stewart Green sets off a chain reaction in the lives of the people linked to both.

Mother / Android

