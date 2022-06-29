The most viral hairstyles of Tik Tok

Being in the world is being on Tik Tok or at least knowing what’s going on there. Because in addition to the viral and challenge that everyone follows, is a good place to locate up to the minute what is sweeping the trends. Of course, express trends. And it is that right now, the most viral hairstyles may not be next month. So, let’s say you’re in the world right now if you’ve already made at least one of the most sought after ideas.

And we have good news for that: you don’t need to be a handyman with bobby pins, curling irons or flat irons. Nor knowing how to make you the latest fashionable Italian bow. All you need is to follow the advice of these experts and the desire to change.

Kendall Jenner’s coppery hair

It has been one of the most groundbreaking ideas of recent weeks in networks. It has crossed the barrier of 120 million views on Tik Tok (123 million to be exact). And also on Instagram, where since she appeared with her new copper hair (real and not a wig) at the Prada show, she has been postulated as one of the fashionable shades.

It is presented as a tone reminiscent of summer sunsets. Starting point of many others trends fashion, like Paula Usero’s makeup. And it is a color easily adaptable to any skin tone and hair. Of course, it requires demanding maintenance.

According to the experts at Llongueras, it is important to protect this shade well from heat and the effects of UV rays, as it damages it and makes it short-lived. In addition, they recommend using products that enhance color and, above all, shine and hydration because “dyed hair is the one that most suffers from dehydration”, they affirm. A fashionable tone, but a delicate tone for summer…

Blowout: 90s revival

The fluffy hair has become the trend most wanted among hair tutorials. Or what is the same: the volume in the mane that marked the 90s (for which the curlers, too, are back)

We are talking about the reference hairstyle that marked the end of this decade and the beginning of the 2000s, the era of Peter Lindbergh’s army of models. And if there is a good reference in the networks right now that has rescued that essence, that is Alexandra Pereira and hers is already famous blowout bob

From Franck Provost, they give us some keys to dry it and mold it like Pereira: “For the ends, blow dry by shaping the brush inwards towards the neck. Finally, focus on the sides that frame the face and shape outwards to add volume to the upper part of the face.”

And it is that it is a simple hairstyle if you have just cut a bob hair, which only needs a little practice with the dryer and the brush, although as they recommend, you will also make good use of a heat and frizz protector to protect it and make it shiny and voluminous.

Y2K semi-collected

Half of the mane up and half down. Of course, it varies with respect to the classic that positions the collected in the middle part of the head. In this variation, the gathered ponytail is placed in the highest part and creates a much longer hair sensation.

Copy the viral idea by previously blow-drying and even ironing, for a greater effect of length. Then, take a few strands in the upper area and hold them with an elastic or a clip, another of the great trends of the networks.

sleek bun

Live a high moment and the numerous versions of this flattering hairstyle are added: from the high semi-updo option to the ballerina style, low and with a very marked parting. In fact, it was Marta Lozano’s wedding hairstyle, styled by the experts at Llongueras.

It is an elegant, very consistent hairstyle that requires prior work. The stylists tell us how to get it.

“Put the hair well in a ponytail, comb the sides so that it is even and twist it until you get a bun. The ideal would be to fix it with styling products that also give you the desired finish to the bun, either matte or shiny”.

If you add some colored hairpins or clips, you have it.

Braids to frame the face

Another of the hairstyles that comes straight from the 90s and that names like Dua lipa, Chiara Ferragni or Hailey Bieber have already worn. And it is a very simple hairstyle that will depend on the taste of each one. That is, make as many braids as you want, on both sides and tie them with mini elastics. Best in neon and colored tones.

The opinion from Franck Provost: “If you have very straight hair, you can previously apply a spray that adds texture to the hair before making the braids”, recommend.

Side bangs (“good girls” style)

A great favorite of the Y2K generation returns to invade the catwalks and make us remember the early years of the 2000s.

A whole flashback that resurrects the bangs that some like Farrah Fawcett began to wear in the 70s and that are now recovered by the new generations in haircuts that flee from straightness and are replaced by concepts such as shaggy or XL bangs.

“By shaping around the face, you are creating a more or less marked fringe, that is why they are now a trend, because the fringe is the best way to frame the face”explains Alberto Sanguino, from Llongueras.

Of course, make sure if this type of cut will favor you. And it is that to cut a good fringe on the side it depends on the type of oval since, as they explain, there are two fringe formulas in this type: “the one that is on the side but is combed forward and the one that is on the side and combed in the same way”. And they add: “if you have a long, rectangular or oval face, you are more interested in a bang very sideways but combed forward, so that you don’t see where the hair comes from.” If you have a round face, the ideal -they recommend- is that the ends are longer because “The shorter it is, the rounder the face will appear visually.”

Who has worn it lately? Well, without going any further, Emma Stone, a classic in the actress.

