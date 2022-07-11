The most viral parade: Nicole Kidman, Kim Kardashian and Dua Lipa became Balenciaga models – EPU

In the paris fashion week of this season, Denma Gvasalia made the decision to model celebrities who could have been front-row guests. So it was that for the last haute couture show in Balenciagathe firm’s creative director decided to put mega stars on the catwalk such as Nicole Kidman, Naomi Campbell, Dua Lipa Y kim kardashianwhich were an instant rage on social media.

The surprise appearance of Kidman, with a metallic dress and long gloves, was undoubtedly the most applauded. It was not his first time as a model: already in 2005 he had paraded for chanell. In the new collection, Denma and his team refounded the history of the maison –founded by the Spanish Cristóbal Balenciaga in 1947– while focusing on their vision of “the technological future” as a concept.

The Kardashian Effect

So much Olivier Rousteig (Balmain creative director) and Gvasalia take each of their steps taking into account the effect it will have on the networks. And they don’t want to hide it either. the debut of kim kardashian As a model on the Balenciaga catwalk, she generated as many headlines as reposts on Instagram.

After the parade, there was a look book style photo session in which the Autumn/Winter 2022-2023 collection was shown. Each of the protagonists wore the parade design, while, as in the old days, they posed with the number in passing. Accompanied by her mother, Chris JennerAnd your daughter Norththe most famous of the Kardashian clan also capitalized on her networks her premiere at one of the most sought-after events in fashion.

After presenting collections in which they deal with anonymity in the age of networks (including the one launched on the New York Stock Exchange), this collection continued in that line and was distinguished by a futuristic aesthetic, which included leather and denim garments, trench coats, asymmetrical dresses with a cinched waist and train –in the pattern of the classic Cristobal Balenciaga designs– and numerous total looks in black that followed the aesthetic zentaitrend popularized in Japan that consists of dressing in lycra suits from head to toe.