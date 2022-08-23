

Harry Styles will make history in Rolling Stone magazine and will be the simultaneous star of the 14 international editions of the medium



The artist gave an exclusive interview where he openly talks about his sexuality, his rituals, the process of creating Harry Styles and his relationship with Olivia Wilde



It also takes a tour of his personal and professional life and his evolution as an artist since he was a teenager until today.

Harry Styles has made history in the music world and now in publishing. The artist of the moment will star on the cover of the September issue of ‘Rolling Stone’ magazine, but not only that of Great Britain, but for the first time it will be the star of the 14 international editions of the magazine, from Argentina to India and from the United States to Japan.

In the unpublished interview led by Brittany Spanos, the journalist portrays from the smallest details of her face-to-face encounter with “the most wanted man in the world” such as his gestures and his lost gaze when answering questions about his sexuality, his gender fluidity in fashion, the therapy that has helped him overcome reality, his facet as a friend, brother, his time in Hollywood, the creation process of one of his most outstanding masterpieces ‘Harry’s House’ and as a finishing touch, his relationship with Olivia Wilde.

The conversation that has been replicated in 14 points on the world map, it is possible to obtain a complete image on a personal and professional level of the artist thanks to the review that the author of ‘Fine Line’ makes of his life since he began to fill stadiums with the boyband, ‘One Direction’, which gave him stardom, until now that he does it “alone on his own”. The truth is the professional evolution of the singer is reflected in the text to an artist and on a personal level from being “the clown in One Direction” to a Zen and calmer personality as he is today who has “naturally” calmed down, as Spanos describes.

Complete and rewarding, this edition will undoubtedly make history and conquer the hearts of the magazine’s followers and especially Styles fans.

rituals

One of the most remarkable facts of the interview is about the intimacy of their post-concert ritual. The artist confesses in the first person to his interviewer that after each concert his first stop was the shower. “The shower after the concert has become a ritual: a hygienic necessity, of course, but also a crucial moment of clarity and reflection”, explains the journalist to give readers one more way to get to know this unique character up close.

It is between those lines that the public can understand that the need for that shower is a moment of tranquility and the encounter with oneself after experiencing an abnormal situation full of adrenaline such as appearing before thousands and thousands of people who cheer for their Name. “It’s really unnatural to stand in front of so many people and have that experience,” he says. “By washing it, you are just a naked person, in his most vulnerable human form. Basically, like a naked baby, ”admits Styles to the medium.

‘Harry’s House’

One of the most outstanding topics that are touched on in the interview is the creation of the work that has led him to be on top of the world, such as ‘Harry’s house’ and his “record-breaking” song, ‘As it Was ‘ that has led streaming platforms worldwide for months. The artist says that everything was born in a pandemic, when he decided to move with three friends and he wanted to do something productive in his spare time, such as creating music. It was there that the young man found inspiration while the world was paralyzed and wanted to portray it in his success that talks about confinement, changes, transformation with a nostalgic touch about “everything we used to know”.

As a result of the pandemic, his famous and anecdotal ‘Love On Tour’ was paralyzed until last year, but the young man says that the main idea was to start the tour in 2020 with his album ‘Fine Line’. Once the pandemic was over and the stages were enabled again, ‘Harry’s House’ was already cooked and merged live with the hits of ‘Fine Line’ such as ‘Watermelon Sugar’, a song for which he took a Grammy to his House. Thanks to this musical break, today the 25-year-old British forges a special bond with his audience on stage so strong that he has helped young people to come out of the closet and other lovers to propose to their partners. All in full show.

Multi-faceted

Within his growth as an artist, there has also been an expansion. She tells the media that she has not only made a change of image and has gone through more industries such as modeling, but that she was very excited to now enter the cinema. Currently, the British has been discovered as an actor in the two productions that are about to see the light as the psychological thriller, ‘Dont Worry Darling’ (directed by his girlfriend Olivia Wilde) and ‘My Policeman’, not to mention his contract and appearances in the Marvel’s Eternals movies. The truth is that the artist has shown that limits do not exist for him since at only 25 years old, despite the fact that he seems to have reached the top, he still wants to go for more.

As we mentioned before, the actress and director of 38 signed Styles for her audiovisual production ‘Don’t Worry Darling’. The couple forged a link between filming and filming and it was in January 2021 that she was seen for the first time hand in hand at the wedding of her manager and friend Jeffrey Azoff. Since then, the journalist assures that “wherever Harry goes, Olivia is also there.” The couple does not seem to care about the “toxic” criticism they have received about their age difference and the work circumstances in which they met.