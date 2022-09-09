The most warrior Viola Davis steps forward with “The Woman King”

This content was published on 09 September 2022 – 22:11

Toronto (Canada), Sep 9 (EFE).- The premiere this Friday at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF, in English) of “The Woman King”, starring Viola Davis, has opened the pools of candidates for the Oscars.

“The Woman King”, the epic true story of a women’s regiment in early 19th century Africa, is directed by American director Gina Prince-Bythewood and starring Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch and Sheila Atim.

The action is set in the year 1823 and focuses on the agojie, a women’s regiment formed in the kingdom of Dahomey (present-day Benin) to protect it from its neighbors and the European powers, mainly the Portuguese, who were looking for slaves in the heart of Africa. .

In past works, such as “The Secret Life of Bees”, “Beyond the Lights” or “The Old Guard”, Prince-Bythewood had already chosen stories of heroism and empowerment of women.

On this occasion, the American director has chosen Davis, who plays the general of the agojie, to put together a story that does not portray Africans as subjected victims, but as individuals worthy of admiration for their actions and achievements.

Davis, who is the African-American who has received the most Oscar nominations and who won the statuette for Best Supporting Actress in 2016 for her performance in “Fences”, has responded to the challenge with an interpretation that has started the bets on the nominations of the Academy Awards.

Given the growing buzz of critics about the possibilities of the film in those awards, the American actress is not intimidated: “It feels that it is appropriate,” Davis said in an interview broadcast this Friday by the television program ET Canada, when asked him about the Oscars.

“I’ve been modest my whole life. I’ve downplayed my power, I’ve downplayed my femininity, I’ve downplayed everything. But this feels right,” Davis said, adding that with the quality of the cast, direction and script, the film “deserves the praise”.

Also this Friday, the world premiere at TIFF is “Butcher’s Crossing”, a western based on the novel of the same title by John Williams, directed by the American Gabe Polsky and starring Nicolas Cage, Fred Hechinger and Rachel Keller.

Critics have been surprised by Cage’s participation in Polsky’s film because it is the first western in the actor’s long career, in part because Cage has wandered in recent years through an innumerable list of low-budget films and worse consideration .

Even so, the actor, who this year already premiered “The Unbereable Weight of Massive Talent”, in which he gives life to a character that is a fictional version of himself, has managed to become a cult artist who in “Butcher’s Crossing ” wins back the applause of the viewer and critics.

In the film, the “wild” Cage plays a bison hunter who lures a young man with no business experience, played by Fred Hechinger, into an ambitious adventure across the American West.

Also premiering today at the Toronto festival are the Spanish films “Historias para no Cuenta”, by director Cesc Gay, and “Vicenta B.”, by Cuban director Carlos Lechuga.

The first is an ensemble comedy in which the Catalan director has had the participation of José Coronado, Nora Navas, Javier Rey, Verónica Echegui, Chino Darín, Anna Castillo, Antonio de la Torre, Maribel Verdú, Quim Gutiérrez, Belén Cuesta and Alexandra Jimenez, among others.

Gay, who has written the script together with Tomás Aragay, has declared that “Stories to not tell” is a comedy of five stories “focused on the sentimental life of the protagonists and told with a very acid humor”.

For its part, “Vicenta B.”, starring Linnett Hernández Valdés, Pedro Martínez and Mireya Chapman, among others, focuses on Vicenta, a Cuban woman who is capable of seeing the future and communicating with spirits.

After its premiere in Toronto, “Vicenta B.” will be screened at the San Sebastian Film Festival where she will compete in the “Horizontes Latinos” program. EFE

