The most watched movies on Netflix in its entire history

Netflix movies 2022: the best already released and the most anticipated

69 Great Netflix Movies You (Maybe) Haven’t Seen

Netflix is ​​the number 1 streaming platform, that’s where anyone goes. However, we are very far from knowing the data of the same as we know the results at the box office, of which we can see even the cents of the tickets or the exact number of spectators. Netflix has always been characterized by secrecy in its data, announcing pearls from time to time, and by way of promotion by sticking out its chest. However, last September 2021 Ted Sarandos, the boss of the big red N, announced that Netflix was going to try to be less opaque in this regard.

He did not remain alone in a statement, but shared a statistical table with the 10 most successful series and 10 movies in what Netflix measures, the first 28 days of broadcast. He did it through two values, the number of accounts that have selected certain content and have seen it for at least two minutes and, perhaps more importantly, the hours of views. Of course, although the latter can really indicate a greater number of satisfactory viewings, it also depends, logically, on the duration. As of September 28, 2021, as an official, updated and detailed table, we have to refer to this.

The most watched movies in Netflix history, according to Netflix

Both in hours and in number of accounts we see that the two great historical kings of Netflix in terms of cinema are Blindly (BirdBox) and tyler rake (extraction). We can also see the success of Spenser: Confidential, Shadow 6, Army of the Dead or The old guard, making it clear that the action is the favorite bet of the spectators. However, we also find comedies like Criminals at Sea, Enola Holmes or romances like my first kiss 2. Serve the presence of the Irish (present in the hours but not in the number of accounts) to give us some faith in humanity.

However, just as the list of series was immediately out of date with the premiere of the squid game or The assistantIt didn’t take long for Netflix to outdate its own movie viewing data. And it is that if each month they have more subscribers, more and more people see the first 28 days of their premieres.

Top 10 most watched movies in Netflix history

To find updated data, the best thing we can do is go to top10.netflix.com, a website linked to the famous Netflix Top 10 and which is updated every Tuesday. Although it is mainly dedicated to the viewings and the top 10 of each week, it also allows us to see the historical top 10 movies, both in English and non-English speaking. We already told you that only the English-speaking one works for us because there is no “non-English” with visualizations to sneak into the general top. However, we want to emphasize that in non-English speaking, blood red sky with 110 million hours followed by the Spanish The holewith 108 million, and through my windowwith 89 million.

Top 10 most watched movies on Netflix in hours of views

Red Alert – 364 million hours Don’t Look Up – 359.8 million hours Blindfolded – 282 million hours Tyler Rake – 231.3 million hours Unforgivable – 214.7 million hours The Irishman – 214.6 million hours My First Kiss 2 – 209.6 million hours 6 in the shadow – 205.5 million hours Spenser: Confidential – 197.3 million hours Enola Holmes – 189.9 million hours

Therefore, these months we see that successes such as the army of the dead or The old guard They have come off the top. Not only that, but the first two on the list had not been released when Netflix shared their data last September. Red alertstarring Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds and The Rock o don’t look upcandidate for the Oscars 2022, are right now the reigning tapes on Netflix.

