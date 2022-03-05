The most watched series and movies on HBO Max this week

“The life of Carlos Bilardo, one of the most successful coaches in soccer history, told through unpublished archives, trips to the places where he left his mark, and the testimony of friends, witnesses, rivals and enemies.” (HBOMax)

What was the most viewed hbo max this week? the documentary series Bilardo, the soccer doctorfocused on the career of the controversial Carlos Salvador Bilardo; Chernobyl, the acclaimed miniseries based on the events of the nuclear disaster; and euphoria, with the premiere of the end of its season two, appear as the leaders of the weekly ranking. This complete list of titles will give you an idea of ​​what you could see this Saturday and Sunday at home, check it out here:

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

Bilardo, the soccer doctor

The trajectory of Carlos Salvador Bilardothe coach who led Argentina to be world champion in 1986 and a former soccer player, is an inspiration for this docuseries that collects the testimonies of the most important people who were part of his life. There are four episodes that include comments, home videos, photographs and much more about this controversial character of the albiceleste team.

A photograph of Carlos Bilardo and Diego Maradona taken on June 2, 1986 during the World Cup finals. (David Cannon/Allsport-Getty)

Chernobyl

Created by Craig Mazin and based on the book Voices from Chernobylthe historical drama relives the moments before, during and after the nuclear power plant disaster Chernobyl occurred in April 1968 when the area was part of the Soviet Union. The purpose of this fiction was to learn about the stories of the people who caused the accident, as well as the group of people affected by the events.

euphoria

Zendaya returned to her leading role as Rue Bennett in the second season from the youth series created and directed by Sam Levinson. The broadcast of this new installment ended on February 27, thus consolidating itself as a unique phenomenon on television that had not been witnessed since game of Thrones. Throughout its weekly releases, it remained among the first places on the platform hbo max.

The complete second season of “Euphoria” is available to watch on the platform. (HBO)

superman and lois

“After facing supervillains, chaotic monsters and aliens, the Man of Steel and the famous journalist Lois Lane return to the idyllic town of Smallville to raise their teenage sons, Jonathan and Jordan,” says the official synopsis of this fiction derived from the DC television universe.

Ben 10: Alien Supremacy

derived from the cartoon Ben 10this sequel shows us the life of Ben Tennyson a year after defeating Vilgax and now recognized as a hero by the world, although not everyone will place their trust in him.

The summer we live

Read here the official synopsis of this film: “During an internship in the newspaper of a coastal town in Galicia, a journalism student discovers a series of obituaries that reveal a story of love, friendship and betrayal lived in the summer of 1958″.

Blanca Suárez and Javier Rey are the protagonists of “The summer we live”. (HBOMax)

My Brilliant Friend

The Italian-American drama of the genre coming of age marked his return this year with a third season in which we will meet again with Elena Greco and Raffaella Cerullo, two friends who grew up in a neighborhood in Naples during the 1950s in the post-war era .

The first episode of season three of “My Brilliant Friend” premiered. (HBOMax)

raised by wolves

Produced by acclaimed filmmaker Ridley Scott, the science fiction series places us in a distant future where powerful androids have unleashed the complete destruction of the Earth, after humans started a war for their ideologies (believers and atheists). In this context, two androids –without any apparent power– are sent to repopulate a distant planet and raise a group of children without any belief in order to avoid conflicts in their future. The second season is currently on air.

“Raised By Wolves” is a television series by Ridley Scott. (HBOMax)

The Flight Attendant

The actress Kaley Cuoco stars in this television comedy with touches of black humor and suspense. The plot begins with a stewardess who woke up in an unknown hotel with a man in her bed, although the subject is dead… and she has not the slightest idea of ​​what happened the night before. The first season is divided into eight episodes.

Dune

The new film adaptation of the novel written by Frank Herbert was released last year, and a few months later, it reached the HBO Max catalog. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the story follows Paul Atreides on his mythical and heroic adventure which practically became the purpose of his existence, since his destiny will take him on a journey through the most dangerous planet in the entire universe. Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaacamong others, make up the cast.

Timothée Chalamet stars in “Dune”, the new film version of the homonymous book. (HBOMax)

KEEP READING:

Bilardo, the football doctor: the most watched title on HBO Max and that you can binge on in a short time

The first trailer for Juliaanother series from the creator of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The best five Batman movies to watch in streaming