The most watched titles this week on HBO Max that you should not miss
This week that began on October 10 has been quite busy and varied in the service of hbo max, since new productions have managed to position themselves in the Top 10 of the platform. New movies, series and animations that you will want to know.
House of the Dragon
In its first season and having already launched 8 episodes of the 10 that complement it, House of the Dragon (The house of the dragon) continues to be crowned as the queen of hbo max Until now. The history of the Targaryens set 172 years before Daenerys, continues to add followers. Remember that the missing episodes premiere this Sunday and the next.
Dragon Ball Z Kai
“Years after Goku’s victory over Piccolo, he leads a quiet life with Chi-Chi and their son Gohan. But the peace ends when Raditz arrives on earth, causing Goku and Piccolo to join forces to save the planet, ”HBO Max describes it on its platform. Its season 1 has 54 episodes.
rick and morty
Animated comedy that follows the adventures of a mad scientist, Rick Sanchez, who returns after 20 years to live with his daughter, her husband, and their children, Morty and Summer. Available 6 seasons with 61 episodes.
umma
Horror movie which tells that, Amanda and her daughter live a quiet life on an American farm, but when the remains of her estranged mother arrive from Korea, Amanda is haunted by the fear of becoming her own mother.
Horror in studio 666
This film focuses on the legendary rock band Foo Fighters, who moves into an Encino mansion filled with creepy rock and roll stories to record his long-awaited tenth album. It is a horror comedy and music highly rated by critics.
DC League of Super Pets
the english spy
game of Thrones
Dragons: The Nine Kingdoms
Duck Dodgers
