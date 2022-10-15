The most watched titles this week on HBO Max that you should not miss

Top 5 of the most viewed productions so far in the week of October 10.

This week that began on October 10 has been quite busy and varied in the service of hbo max, since new productions have managed to position themselves in the Top 10 of the platform. New movies, series and animations that you will want to know.

House of the Dragon

In its first season and having already launched 8 episodes of the 10 that complement it, House of the Dragon (The house of the dragon) continues to be crowned as the queen of hbo max Until now. The history of the Targaryens set 172 years before Daenerys, continues to add followers. Remember that the missing episodes premiere this Sunday and the next.

King Viserys I’s wish to be succeeded by his first daughter, Rhaenyra, upon his death will be overruled by his wife, Alicent, and the Hand of the King, Otto. (HBOMax)

Dragon Ball Z Kai

“Years after Goku’s victory over Piccolo, he leads a quiet life with Chi-Chi and their son Gohan. But the peace ends when Raditz arrives on earth, causing Goku and Piccolo to join forces to save the planet, ”HBO Max describes it on its platform. Its season 1 has 54 episodes.

TV series. Animation. Science fiction. Action. Adventure. fantastic | Sleeve. Dragon Ball. remake

rick and morty

Animated comedy that follows the adventures of a mad scientist, Rick Sanchez, who returns after 20 years to live with his daughter, her husband, and their children, Morty and Summer. Available 6 seasons with 61 episodes.

Animated comedy that narrates the adventures of a mad scientist Rick Sánchez, who returns after 20 years to live with his daughter, her husband and their children Morty and Summer

umma

Horror movie which tells that, Amanda and her daughter live a quiet life on an American farm, but when the remains of her estranged mother arrive from Korea, Amanda is haunted by the fear of becoming her own mother.

“Umma”, horror film starring Sandra Oh. It landed on HBO Max on October 7, 2022. (Sam Raimi)

Horror in studio 666

This film focuses on the legendary rock band Foo Fighters, who moves into an Encino mansion filled with creepy rock and roll stories to record his long-awaited tenth album. It is a horror comedy and music highly rated by critics.

At the Encino mansion, the Foo Fighters begin to experience increasingly terrifying and dangerous paranormal phenomena. (HBOMax)

DC League of Super Pets

animated film about the mascots of DC Comics superheroes.

the english spy

Benedict Cumberbatch stars in “The English Spy.” During the Cold War between the United States and Russia, engineer Greville Wynne infiltrates MI6, the British intelligence service, as a spy. (Filmnation Entertainment)

game of Thrones

Emilia Clarke is one of the protagonists of “Game of Thrones”. A famous 8-season medieval fantasy series focused on adventure, drama, action, intrigue and much more. (HBO)

Dragons: The Nine Kingdoms

In a world where dragons are now only a legend, a group of children discover the truth about where they have been hidden after a geological anomaly releases them from the depths of the Earth. (DreamWorks Animation Television)

Duck Dodgers

In the 24th and a half century and the galactic protectorate of earth has a new secret weapon: a frozen pact. (Warner Bros.)

