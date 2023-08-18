The tricky thing about swimwear is that the smaller the garment, the more expensive it is. It is like voting for a socialist. No one understands how such a small ballot paper turns out to be so expensive

After practicing swimming for more than a decade, I realized that the hardest part of this sport is not swimming. On the contrary, these are all the things that surround the game.

The tough thing about swimwear is that it operates by the following market logic: The smaller the fabric you need, the more expensive it will be. It is like voting for a socialist. No one understands how such a small ballot becomes so expensive. Though later you realize you’re not really paying for the garment, but for a self-acceptance therapy called “Show Yourself in Thongs” (which makes you wonder if you’ve ever gone swimming or Signed up for an emotional support group for closeted nudists).

The hard part about swimming is mastering the art of putting a latex cap on your head without going flying like a Christmas cracker. And suppose after applying it, if you take a selfie with it, your face will come out stretched like a TV star who does not want to lose his job.

The tough thing about swimming is that it requires you to have more stomach than a makeup artist for the dead. You can see so much cellulite, flabby abs and varicose veins that you don’t know if you’re a swimmer or a plastic surgeon. Plus, it forces you to see copious amounts of a body part that’s even more controversial than it is. influencer Seeking Popularity: Feet. You see yellow feet, long nails, fungal infection, big toe stuck in, middle finger extra long, little finger without nail, heel cracked, flat, with hairy tip and black sole. And when you’ve already managed to get over the impact of seeing all these monsters worthy of a house of horror; Swimming gives you another challenge: Catching a lane partner in the water and accidentally touching their toes.

The hard thing about swimming is that it challenges you not to look like a pervert. It so happens that there is always one very beautiful woman in your team, because of which all the men start swimming with curiosity, with their heads to one side. In contrast, women tend to be more prudent (though I always get the feeling that they are when they start to see the benefits of this work by Michael Phelps in Socialism).

The tough thing about swimming is your relationship with the coach. He’ll never understand that you can’t hear him underwater. It’s like trying to spread gossip in a nightclub. Similarly, it will teach you to manage your energies. But you don’t have the energy to swim twenty pools at full speed, you don’t have the energy to choke him when he laughs that you swallowed more chlorine than a bucket.

The hard thing about swimming is that it brings out in you the “Which came first?… the chicken or the egg?” raises even bigger existential doubts. In fact, the most important question you may have is: “Should I pee in the pool or would it be better to get out and run like a penguin to the bathroom?”

The tough thing about swimming is that it makes you feel embarrassed in public. It happens that you may be in a supermarket full of people and you may meet a teammate. The thing is that you never greet him right away because you have a hard time recognizing him. You finally recognize it and say out loud: “I’m sorry for that!! The thing is that I did not recognize you by your clothes. Then you are surprised when the whole supermarket starts looking at them like they are members of a club. jovial,

The tough thing about swimming is that the chlorine causes your hair to fall out. Now you start carrying a strange dry straw on your head which, over time, qualifies as manger moss.

However, after a decade of swimming, I understand that many of these difficulties can be overcome. Today, for example, I can recognize my peers by clothes, I don’t have moss on my head because my baldness has left it like the Sahara Desert for lice, and I’m pretty sure I like running to the bathroom. Will do penguins (so that other than my peers can enjoy this little body built into socialism by Michael Phelps).

