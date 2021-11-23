the mother bound and gagged by two robbers

AND’ the baby girl drowned in an inflatable pool snatched from mom’s arms during a robbery in Ecuador. According to reports from the Sun, Angelica Murillo was bathing her daughter Nine month old Maria in an inflatable pool on the patio of the house when the robbers arrived. Two men who, with an excuse, managed to get the front door open. A moment and the little girl torn from her mother’s arms she was thrown into the mini pool. Without protesting, the woman gave them all the money she had at home, about 900 euros. Not enough for the two who, after tying up Angelica, started rummaging around the house.

Disturbed by some noises, they then ran away leaving the mother stranded without the possibility of helping the little one. The woman’s screams, however, were heard by the other 12-year-old daughter who was playing at the neighbors’ house. Upon arrival, the girl found her little sister floating in the pool. The now disconnected mother tried to revive the little body, but now there was nothing more to be done. The police are hunting down the two suspects but violence is a huge problem for the country. In Ecuador there are on average 66 robberies a day and those at home have increased by 14% since last September.

Last updated: Tuesday 23 November 2021, 19:23



