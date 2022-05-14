The mother of a deceased in Saratoga filled with impotence: ‘I am demanding answers from Cuba’

The mother of a deceased catastrophe of the Hotel Saratoga in Havana claimed responses and satisfaction on the part of those responsible for the explosion of May 6while Hundreds of people accompanied relatives of the victims on Friday afternoon at a vigil in the Parque de la Fraternidad.

“I am the mother of Yassel Días Vázquez (in the official list she appears as Yaser Díaz Vázquez, 38 years old), who died in the events at the Hotel Saratoga“, Vilma Vázquez Monzón began her publication on Facebook.

“How can I calm this pain and this impotence that I have? My 37-year-old son full of health, full of dreams that remained unfulfilled, full of life, father of two children, good husband, good son (the best of all), good brother,” added Díaz.

“I am demanding from Cuba answers to this terrible situation, either due to negligence or caused by ruthless and unscrupulous beings.. If his death had been due to natural causes (Covid, illness, even some kind of accident), despite not understanding it, I would be calmer, “she said.

“Who can give any satisfaction to my mother’s heart? How can I live knowing that his own workplace buried him? I hope that divine justice will bring the truth to light,” he wrote.

The disconsolate mother does not understand how, with “so many surveillance cameras in a hotel and so many personnel controlling it”, those responsible did not see this gas leak.

“Two years without work, the hotel should have had everything related to supervision and maintenance up to datesince on May 10 he would start working,” he considered.

“I sympathize with all families who have suffered a loss. Time to pay more attention! That no more events like these are repeated, any place could be the stage, that those responsible pay, even if they do not return our loved ones. Let the truth and transparency come to light. With much pain in the heart and sadness of our family we offer our condolences,” he concluded.

The official version of the Government remains that the cause of the incident was a gas leakbut has not named those responsible nor has it offered details about the ongoing investigation into the events.

So far there are 46 deaths from the explosion, 45 Cubans and one foreigner. Another 13 people remain hospitalized with injuries, all of them reported in critical, serious or careful condition. On Friday, one of the injured died, which according to the official part of the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), is José Antonio Ferrer Acanda, 63 years old.

Gaviota, owned by the Cuban military business conglomerate GAESA, has not explained whether there will be any compensation other than the pensions announced by the Government for those affected.both workers and relatives of the deceased as well as the residents of adjoining buildings who lost their homes as a result of the explosion.

On Friday, after 150 hours of searching for bodies, hundreds of people gathered in the Parque de la Fraternidad to hold a vigil in honor of the 46 victims of the Hotel Saratoga. Cuban painter Nelson Domínguez sent a painting called “Virgen mourning”, his tribute to the deceased, according to the official Cubadebate website.

During the afternoon and evening the faces of the 46 names were exposed. The images of relatives, broken with pain and crying, are moving.

Members of the ruling leadership passed by at night, including Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez; the prime minister, Manuel Marrero Cruz; the president of the National Assembly, Esteban Lazo, and the vice president Salvador Valdés Mesa. The photo of Díaz-Canel with his wife, Lis Cuesta, was not lacking.