The mother of Puerto Rican Olympic shooter Yarimar Mercado dies from a gunshot impact

Puerto Rican Olympic shooter Yarimar Market shared the unfortunate news that her mother died on Saturday night from an impact of an alleged stray bullet while she was at her residence, in the state of Connecticut.

The Pan American medalist reported on the tragic death of her mother Mabel Martinez in an emotional post on his account Instagram.

“Mommy, mommy of my life… I lacked many things to learn from you, you did not deserve what happened to you, it is not fair, mommy, you left me very soon and I was so far away without being able to do anything, I could not even say goodbye to you and I love you so much and you are such an important person in me lifetime”, Market said.

The natural athlete from Yauco said that her mother was at home sewing, “as you used to do”, when the tragedy occurred.

“I really would give anything to be able to switch places with you and have everything happen to me and not you. You are the best mother I could have, we needed many more adventures to live, you always dreamed of my wedding day, making me a wedding dress and clothes for my children, “she lamented.

Mercado recalled that just two days ago, her mother called her to ask her to help her prepare to renew her wedding vows in Puerto Rico.

“Because you? Why like this?” she expressed.

“I apologize to Puerto Rico because, even if I wanted to, I really can’t compete, my place is with my family and I can’t wait to get there and be with them. Rest in peace mom, you were the best grandmother for Jacob, the best mother and the best wife, we were blessed to have you. Thank you for everything you taught me. I love you with every bit of my being. Love a lot, and value the time, ”she concluded.