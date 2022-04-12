the mother of the teenager abused by Cristiano Ronaldo destroys him and publishes a damning photo!

Zapping World Eleven TOP 10: The most beautiful Ligue 1 2021/2022 jerseys

Since Saturday, Cristiano Ronaldo has been in the eye of the storm in England. After the match against Everton, exasperated by the defeat of the Red Devils, the Portuguese star unpinned by violently slamming the phone on the ground that a young Toffees supporter was holding in his hand. And if CR7 quickly published an apology on Instagram, offering the young supporter an invitation to a Manchester United match, the case does not end there even if his club does not wish to sanction him according to The Sun.

The mother of the young boy was indeed questioned by the Liverpool Echo, with scathing remarks for the Portuguese. “The way I see it, if someone attacks us in the street and then offers to go out to dinner. Just because he’s Cristiano Ronaldo, why would we? It’s like we’re doing him a favor, but I’m sorry, he won’t. We kindly declined the offer to go to United because Jake doesn’t want to go and he doesn’t want to see Ronaldo. He said it quite clearly. »

Photo of boy’s bruised hand released

She then continued, ensuring that she only relayed her son’s feelings. “These are not my words, these are the words of my son. Ultimately, that’s what it’s all about. It affected him more than me, so I let him make up his own mind. He doesn’t want to go to United, he doesn’t want to go see Ronaldo. All I’m saying right now is that it’s in the hands of the police.” The mother of the teenager who also published transmitted a damning photo of the swollen hand of her son, who keeps the visible marks of this painful moment…

💬Sarah Kelly, told the Liverpool ECHO took her 14-year-old son Jake Harding to Goodison to watch his team for the first time and the day got off to the perfect start with Anthony Gordon’s strike giving the Blues a much-needed three points in their battle against the drop. pic.twitter.com/BlDk1FFQpO — Irish Daily Mirror (@IrishMirror) April 10, 2022