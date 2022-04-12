Entertainment

the mother of the teenager abused by Cristiano Ronaldo destroys him and publishes a damning photo!

Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 20 2 minutes read

Zapping World Eleven TOP 10: The most beautiful Ligue 1 2021/2022 jerseys

Since Saturday, Cristiano Ronaldo has been in the eye of the storm in England. After the match against Everton, exasperated by the defeat of the Red Devils, the Portuguese star unpinned by violently slamming the phone on the ground that a young Toffees supporter was holding in his hand. And if CR7 quickly published an apology on Instagram, offering the young supporter an invitation to a Manchester United match, the case does not end there even if his club does not wish to sanction him according to The Sun.

The mother of the young boy was indeed questioned by the Liverpool Echo, with scathing remarks for the Portuguese. “The way I see it, if someone attacks us in the street and then offers to go out to dinner. Just because he’s Cristiano Ronaldo, why would we? It’s like we’re doing him a favor, but I’m sorry, he won’t. We kindly declined the offer to go to United because Jake doesn’t want to go and he doesn’t want to see Ronaldo. He said it quite clearly. »

Photo of boy’s bruised hand released

She then continued, ensuring that she only relayed her son’s feelings. “These are not my words, these are the words of my son. Ultimately, that’s what it’s all about. It affected him more than me, so I let him make up his own mind. He doesn’t want to go to United, he doesn’t want to go see Ronaldo. All I’m saying right now is that it’s in the hands of the police.” The mother of the teenager who also published transmitted a damning photo of the swollen hand of her son, who keeps the visible marks of this painful moment…

to summarize

The scandal does not weaken around Cristiano Ronaldo after his very bad gesture against a teenager at Everton. The boy’s mother does not intend to spare him. In recent hours, she has released scathing words, and a damning photo.

Julien Pedebos

Source link

Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 20 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Carmen Maura, honorary award at the IX edition of the Platino Awards

54 seconds ago

Borderland filming begins in Glasgow

13 mins ago

Ben Affleck, the red flag of Jennifer Lopez?

25 mins ago

They reveal that Amber Heard does not get along with Jason Momoa and almost kicked her out of Aquaman 2

37 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button