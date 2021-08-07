the mother wants a new lawyer

AGI Lynne Spelarsi, mother of Britney Spears, has asked the Los Angeles County Superior Court that her daughter be allowed to be assisted by another lawyer, after his lawyer Samuel Ingham III asked to leave the scene.

The pop star since 2008 is subjected to the conservatorship of her father, a form of legal protection normally exercised on those with mental disorders.

In a document presented on July 1 and released only now, the mother claims that Britney has been able to “take care of herself” in recent years, a point that the singer strenuously defended in her media speech before the court on June 23, where she went on stage the legal battle against the ‘master father’ Jamie Spears, who runs his welli (whose value is estimated at 60 million dollars), after the nervous breakdown of the pop star in 2008.

“Now, and in recent years, she is able to look after herself and, in fact, within the parameters of guardianship, she has earned literally millions of dollars as an international celebrity,” Lynne said in the documents that CNN has come into possession of.

In this way, the mother would side with Britney, considering that her current situation is very different from the mental collapse suffered in 2008, when temporary legal protection began.