The Motorola flagship arrives in Italy and is already on offer on Amazon at 489 €!

Motorola just has dropped an important ace in the Italian market, launching the new one moto g200 5G. This is its new top of the range, the one that was also spotted in the top 10 of AnTuTu. To keep him company we also find moto g51 5G, a new mid-range that makes its debut in Italy.

We have seen in detail the technical data sheets of the moto g200 5G and moto g51 5G at the time of the official presentation. The new flagship boasts a processor Snapdragon 888+, first-rate audio compartment and a main camera that shoots well 108 megapixels. The new moto g51 5G instead offers a display with a refresh rate that arrives up to 120 Hz. Find the complete technical data sheets At bottom.

Now let’s see what interests us most, namely the prices for the Italian market: moto g200 5G is available on Amazon, in the color Stellar Blue, with an 8 / 128GB configuration on offer in 489.90 euros .

. moto g51 5G is available, in Indigo Blue, with a 4 / 128GB configuration at the price of € 279.90.





moto g200 5G – Technical Characteristics







Display : 6.8 “Max Vision, 144 Hz, FHD + (1,080 x 2,460 pixels) | 396ppi, 20: 9, IPS TFT LCD, Active Area-Touch Panel (AA-TP): 89%

: 6.8 “Max Vision, 144 Hz, FHD + (1,080 x 2,460 pixels) | 396ppi, 20: 9, IPS TFT LCD, Active Area-Touch Panel (AA-TP): 89% Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ GPU : Adreno 660

: Adreno 660 RAM : 8 GB

: 8 GB Internal storage : 128 GB

: 128 GB Rear camera : Principal : 108 megapixels (f / 1.9, 2.1μm) | Ultra Pixel Wide angle : 13 megapixels (f / 2.2, 1.12μm) | 120 ° | Macro Vision | minimum 3cm focus distance Depth : 2 megapixels (f / 2.4, 1.75um)

: Front camera : 16 megapixels (f / 2.2, 1.0um) | Quad Pixel technology

: 16 megapixels (f / 2.2, 1.0um) | Quad Pixel technology Networks : dual SIM, 5G: NR sub-6GHz | 4G: LTE (Cat20) | 3G: UMTS / HSPA + | 2G: GSM / EDGE

: dual SIM, 5G: NR sub-6GHz | 4G: LTE (Cat20) | 3G: UMTS / HSPA + | 2G: GSM / EDGE Connectivity : Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / ax | 2.4 GHz | 5 GHz, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, A-GPS, LTEPP, SUPL, GLONASS, Galileo, Type-C port (USB 3.1)

: Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / ax | 2.4 GHz | 5 GHz, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, A-GPS, LTEPP, SUPL, GLONASS, Galileo, Type-C port (USB 3.1) Operating system : Android 11

: Android 11 Dimensions : 168.07 x 75.53 x 8.89 mm

: 168.07 x 75.53 x 8.89 mm Weight : 202 grams

: 202 grams Certification : IP52

: IP52 Battery : 5,000 mAh with 33W fast charging

: 5,000 mAh with 33W fast charging Packaging: charger included