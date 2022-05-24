The Moulin Rouge is open for you to stay

Voulez-vous coucher… in it Moulin Rouge? Good news! It’s time to pack up, because for the first time in its 133-year history, the Moulin Rouge has been transformed into an exquisite airbnb, and we have been able to visit it exclusively. Although the platform offers stays in wild mills all over the world, perhaps none are as emblematic as this one, located on Paris’s Boulevard de Clichy, in Montmartre.

As of May 17, anyone with an account airbnb verified and positive reviews will have the opportunity to book one of the three nights (June 13, 20 or 27, 2022) inside the Moulin Rouge (which gained some popularity for the film), the 270-square-meter windmill. In addition, it will only cost 1 euro (1.05 dollars), and includes a dinner, a performance of the veteran show Fair and backstage access to meet the hostess of airbnb (and main dancer) Claudine Van Den Bergh and to the artisans who place feathers, beads and rhinestones in the costumes used in the show.

This is what it was like to stay at the Moulin Rouge

The room embodies a charming and romantic spirit. Daniel AlexanderHarris

As a Parisian by adoption for more than seven years—and a lover of sets and sequins—I was dizzy at the thought of sleeping on top of the famous nightclub during a media preview. Instead of being part of one of the hordes of tourists who take selfie from the boulevard to contemplate the Moulin Rouge I could make them a carousel on Instagram, but I would have to be patient.

The delivery of the room in the Moulin Rouge would take place after the 9 p.m. show, which, considering its 20-plus-year run, was a bit silly and old-fashioned, but still a Show 90-minute entertaining, full of snakes, clowns, nipples, thongs and jaw-dropping stunts. I sat down at one of the four exclusive tables in the theater (otherwise tables are common) during the three-course meal, prepared by the resident chef Arnaud Demerville. Everything was exquisite and made with seasonal ingredients: a snow pea tartare with raw shrimp, monkfish with braised cabbage, and an “After Eight”-inspired chocolate cake. Our glasses, of course, were never empty.