The “Mountain” of the Throne of Swords has lost 50 kg: here’s how

Thor, actor and one of the strongest men in the world, dropped to 155 kg for a boxing match. Three workouts and five specific meals a day are behind the 32-year-old’s impressive change

The “Mountain” of the Throne of Swords has lost 50 kilos. Some know him by this name for having played a role in the famous Game of Thrones saga, others remember him as “Thor”, a stage name used especially during competitions reserved for the strongest men in the world. In essence, however, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson – this is the name of the 32-year-old in the registry office – is following a specific diet to get into the ideal weight for… boxing.

Who is Thor, the “Mountain” –

Born in Reykjavik and passionate about basketball from a young age to a serious knee injury, Thor has become most famous for his victories on the “Strongest” circuit, which elects the strongest men every year. To understand, he is one of those giants who compete by carrying huge boulders, towing cars, overturning tractor wheels and completing other impossible tests. With the 11 episodes of Game of Thrones in which he took part from 2014 to 2019, the “Mountain” then entered the world of cinema with the engagement for two other films and for a video clip of a song by Katy Perry

In the ring –

Now for the Icelandic there is an important motivation, the goal of a specific training and a particular diet is to face archenemy Eddie “The Beast” Hall in a boxing match: it should have happened six days ago but, due to a bicep problem, the opponent was replaced by the Canadian legend of the arm wrestling: 46-year-old Devon Larratt. The “Mountain” has won the challenge, but the focus remains on Hall for a showdown that will make a lot of talk.

In the gym –

When Thor decided to take on this boxing challenge, he weighed 205 kilograms. In his life – both for competitions and for films – he often had to follow the dictates of personal trainers and nutritionists to change his appearance or strengthen his body, but in this case the operation was much more traumatic: his balance it went from 205 kg to 155 kg. Huge, but essential to be competitive in the ring. In terms of workout, Bjornsson had to do the same type of exercises, but decreasing the loads and increasing the intensity. The Icelandic did aerobic work out on a bicycle and aimed to muscularly define his arms and legs, which are fundamental to be combined with the fighting technique he is taking care of day by day. Also looking to improve endurance, Thor also got into the habit of finishing each daily schedule in the pool, then adding 15 minutes in an infrared sauna and another 15 minutes of cryotherapy.

At the table –

In addition to the three daily workouts and technical exercises, Thor has definitely changed the way he eats. He dropped from 8 to 5 meals each day and the nutritionist asked him to follow specific guidelines starting with the first meal: two scrambled eggs, 200 grams of chicken, 40 grams of oats and 50 of blueberries, plus a serving of Thor’s Skyr, an Icelandic yogurt of which he is testimonial. To respect the advice of the second “meal” you need 230 grams of beef fillet, 140 of rice and 100 of vegetables, also present in the third round with 230 grams of chicken and 200 of boiled potatoes. A pound of white rice returns to the fourth meal with the same amount of spinach, to which 230 grams of salmon are added: to close, another Thor’s Skyr with 30 grams of peanut butter and a ball of whey protein. That’s a lot of food for a normal person, but 155 pounds of muscle needs to be fed and that’s definitely less than the (controlled) feast he was used to before. To the cry of “I’m not a robot”, however, Thor admitted that he has one meal a week where he can get past these stakes. Eddie Hall, however, should be careful because, in addition to hard training, the “Mountain” has been controlling itself for months even at the table to let loose as soon as he has his gloves in the ring.