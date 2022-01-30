The mountaineer Corrado «Korra» Pesce is lost in Patagonia. Family members: «Searches suspended» – Corriere.it

from Floriana Rullo

The 41-year-old from Novara has been blocked for 40 hours on Cerro Torre at 3128 meters without equipment. The despondency of the sister: «The hopes are over for me. They told us there is no chance that he survived “

There is very little hope of finding Corrado «Korra» Pesce, 41, a mountain guide and expert mountaineer from Novara, still alive. The mountaineer has now been stuck for more than 40 hours on Cerro Torre, a 3128-meter peak in Patagonia without equipment and with several severe fractures. Korra’s family is also very well known in the environment of extreme mountaineeringis now resigned not to see him return home.

The Novara, resident in Chamonix, had been seriously injured by an avalanche along the east face on Friday morning while together with Tomás Aguil. The news had bounced on social media from Argentina.

From a first reconstruction it seems that Pesce, an expert mountaineer, protagonist of numerous feats and profound connoisseur of the Argentine Andes, has found shelter in a small refuge on the mountain wall called the box of the English.

A very serious situation. There is very little hope of finding him alive. The army helicopter managed to evacuate Tomás Aguil on Saturday morningwho had secured Pesce before going down to ask for help, handing him over at Calafate airport to an ambulance that took him to the hospital.

“Unfortunately, however, the searches were suspended due to bad weather – explains Lidia, Corra’s sister-. They don’t have a helicopter but only a military plane ”. A decision, that of interrupting the rescue operations, taken because according to the rescuers “there is no chance of survival”.

According to reports from the El Chalten Rescue Commissionthe two would have lost all their equipment in the avalanche and Pesce, who is unable to move, would have suffered very serious injuries.

THE local media even today they did not hide a certain pessimism by claiming that Pesce has been in an emergency since Friday morning, and that “a long survival is not possible in the conditions in which he finds himself”.

“The hopes are over for me, they haven’t found him yet and he has been unmanned for too many hours in the wet cold and all broken reluctantly I give up – says his sister Lidia -. It would take a miracle. He has been without equipment for more than 40 hours. Time has screwed him up. I still can’t believe it. I thank all the people who attended and who are still intervening to recover my brother. I thank my friends and everyone for what they have done for him and I thank Tomas Roy Aguil for having made him safe in his difficulty ».

