The mountaineer Corrado Pesce died overwhelmed by an avalanche in Patagonia. His body photographed by drones at 3,000 meters

Corrado Pesce, Italian mountaineer, died on the Cerro Torre, in Patagonia Argentina, where he had been blocked since Friday morning after being injured by an avalanche. His body was photographed from a drone 50 meters under the platform where he had spent the night with his Argentine companion Tomas Roy Aguilo, who was saved. Pesce, 40, was trapped for nearly 40 hours at 3,128 meters. He and Aguilo, who is currently in hospital, had conquered the summit of Cerro Torre when an accident occurred along the east face, in a very dangerous area subject to constant avalanches. The two were in fact overwhelmed during the night by a discharge of snow and stones. Aguilo managed to slowly abseil down to meet the rescue teams. The Italian mountaineer, on the other hand, was seriously injured and unable to move: he was in a small shelter on the wall, known as the ‘box of the English’ (the platform above).

“He can’t be alive. At that height, and without adequate protection, death for hypothermia arrives after a maximum of two hours “, he explains to theHandle Carolina Codó, Argentine doctor in charge of the El Chaltén Alpine Rescue Center, who confirms: “Only today we were able to enlarge the images of a drone flown in the area of ​​the accident on Friday morning. You can see the body of Pesce slipped 50 meters under the platform where he spent the night with an Argentine companion “. The searches, suspended at first due to bad weather and then resumed, will continue in any case, as assured by the Italian consul general in Bahía Blanca, Samuele Fazzi, who does not want to exclude the last chance of finding him alive: “We are aware of the extremely difficult conditions in which the mountaineer finds himself and of the physical damage he has suffered, but it is impossible to throw in the towel before physically verifying his conditions. In short, we must not abandon that last hope of life that could still exist “.

The Italian diplomat will arrive at El Chaltén to follow the rescue, which is also attended by numerous foreign climbers, while from France a group from Chamonix has given his full willingness to climb the wall where Pesce is located, one of the most difficult in the world. Before an expedition, however, it will be necessary to verify “where exactly is the body, which could have moved”, explains Codò, and evaluate “the lethal risks that rescuers could run, given that the high summer temperatures and strong winds could put them at risk their safety “. “He was one of the best in the world”, the mountain guides of Chamonix remember him, the French town on the slopes of Mont Blanc where he had moved a few years ago. “Maybe he would have liked this – they add – to stay in the mountains he loved so much”. Fish, of Novara, was also remembered on Facebook by his sister.