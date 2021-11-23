The move by Venezuela to silence Carvajal on the money that went to the grillini

Hugo Carvayal, the senior executive of the Venezuelan secret service who has become the key figure in the investigation into the financing of the Caracas government for the 5 Star Movement, «is being investigated in the Constitucion operation in competition with General Garcia Palomo. The extradition request has started and is awaiting a decision by the Supreme Tribunal ». Thus comes, directly from high and qualified sources of the Venezuelan judiciary, the confirmation of the news that was circulating with insistence: Carvajal – known as “el Pollo” – is no longer in the crosshairs only of the US government, which is asking for his surrender for the accusation of drug trafficking, but he is also on the waiting list to be extradited directly to Caracas. The accusation pending against the former 007 is deadly: General Garcia Palomo has been in prison for two years on charges of having been at the head of a conspiracy to dismiss Nicolàs Maduro, the successor of Hugo Chavez at the helm of the South American country . The accusation of complicity with Garcia Palomo is a potential one-way ticket for Carvajal to a comfortable maximum security prison in his country.

It is in the face of this obstacle that the Milanese magistrates who in recent days went to question «el Pollo» in Spain. It is clear that the risk of being handed over to his country is an even greater danger to the old super spy than ending up in an American prison. And this inevitably conditions his choice to collaborate with the Spanish and Italian justice, revealing the episodes – until now always strongly denied by the Caracas authorities – of black funds of the Venezuelan secret services distributed to a series of parties in South America and Europe: a benefit from it in Italy, according to an internal intelligence note received by Carvajal himself, the M5s through the late Gianroberto Casaleggio, who would have received 3.5 million dollars from the Venezuelan consul in Milan, Giancarlo Di Martino.

In his interrogation with the deputy prosecutor Maurizio Romanelli and the prosecutor Cristina Roveda, Carvajal made it clear that he was aware of other payments in favor of the grillini. He did not go into details, he did not say anything that the Milanese prosecutors can use for now. As is well known, he made an exchange proposal: information in exchange for protection and political asylum. Romanelli replied that it is not from the Milanese Public Prosecutor’s Office that similar promises can come to him. The game is all political: it should be the Ministry of Justice together with that of Foreign Affairs (with some embarrassment, perhaps, of its owner Luigi Di Maio) to borrow the potential repentant from Spain. Once in Italy, «el Pollo» could start a real negotiation. And the situation for the grillini could start to get complicated. Because if from a judicial point of view – Casaleggio died, funding prescribed – the risks are minimal, politically the confirmation of the money from the controversial Chavista government would be a bad blow for the M5s.

Scenarios in which Carvajal’s Venezuelan extradition request now raises: compared to the US one, it has a greater chance of success for the reason that in Venezuela, as in Spain, the law does not provide for life imprisonment. The guarantee scruples that have so far pushed the Spanish government to delay the delivery to Washington here would be weaker. But what would happen to the «Pollo» once he returned home?