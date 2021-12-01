the move on the eve of the Quirinale – Libero Quotidiano





Where have you been Gianfranco Fini? Disappeared from the radar since 2017, on trial from 2018 for recycling in the well-known story of Montecarlo house bought by the brother-in-law as a piece of the balance Giancarlo Tulliani. But now “he wants to return to politics, to make his voice heard”, explains al Everyday occurrence who is close to him. The former leader of An and Fli wants to reappear on TV, to be a columnist. And then who knows. The almost 70-year-old, whispers the newspaper directed by Marco Travaglio, “he is just waiting to close this legal matter to go back to talking about politics in public”. “No descent into the field – assure sources close to him -, but a noble father like him would be of great use to this right”.





The former dolphin of Giorgio Almirante in the MSI, the leader of National Alliance, the Italian “new right”, hence the dolphin of Silvio Berlusconi for the leadership of the center-right, finally a great enemy of the Cav in the years of investigations and sexual scandals, a break that began with the mythological “what are you doing chase me?” leaking from PDL, the foundation of Future and Freedom, the nefarious alliance in the 2013 elections with Mario Monti. A sad and lonely political end, with a corollary of the judicial affair of the apartment of the Countess Colleoni bequeathed to the National Alliance and ended up with E’s little brotherlisabetta Tulliani in 2008 for just 300 thousand euros, small change being the Principality of Monaco. Also because the same property, sold in 2015, yielded the beauty of 1.3 million dollars. A bad story that also involves a tour of offshore companies, all linked to the Tullians.





Fini, meanwhile, waits in silence. Indicted three years ago, is still awaiting the first hearing on the merits as the trial has so far been frozen, explains the Fact, by “technical postponements, strikes and abstentions by judges and lawyers”. The former Speaker of the Chamber, with the very distant prescription, wants to accelerate. His lawyer Michele Sarno he asked for the removal of his position and the acquisition of the acts of the prosecutor to arrive at the discussion and therefore a sentence in a short time. “Fini is anxious to be tried – confirms Sarno -. This is one of the few cases in which the defense wants to shorten the time, without benefiting from the penalty discount for the abbreviated”.



