The move to avoid the mortgage rip-off

The purchase of a house, as we know, is one of the main objectives of Italian families who, in order to achieve this dream, “take on” a mutual on your shoulders.

The last year and a half, also due to the pandemic, i interest rates they dropped considerably and this led many owners to check with their credit institution or other banks if there were better conditions on the loan taken out.

And so in recent months there have been many Italians who have decided to change bearing in mind that there are three possible alternatives: renegotiate their mortgage, replace them, subrogate them.

Knowing how to move between these possibilities can really mean a huge saving in economic terms, so better inform yourself well, perhaps with an expert, and decide on the steps to take.

Let’s see a little better what it is.

Renegotiation

Renegotiating a mortgage means changing the conditions of the contract with the bank that granted it. Basically it is a zero-cost operation in which those who have taken out the loan do not change the credit institution but agree on new rules. Logically, the conditions must be more advantageous for the consumer who usually asks to review:

the interest rate

the duration of the contract

the type of contract

This practice is not complicated and you just need to send a registered letter with return receipt to your bank listing the conditions you would like to change and then the tax institution will decide whether to accept, discuss or deny the requests. In the latter case, logically, those who have an existing contract could decide to turn to another credit institution and request replacement or subrogation.

Subrogation

The decree law 7/2007 then merged into the budget law of 2008 and into law 40 of April 2, 2007 introduced the so-called “Bersani mortgage renegotiation”, better known as the subrogation of the mortgage. It consists in the possibility of moving one’s mortgage from one credit institution to another in order to renegotiate the general conditions of the access contract for the purchase of the house; in fact it is the transfer of a mortgage loan from one bank to another that offers better conditions.

In the last year and a half, as written above, given that interest rates have reached historic lows in Italy, there have been many Italians who have started the subrogation procedure by turning to credit institutions that offered very convenient offers as mentioned. in a previous article.

Logically, the advantages are mainly on the interest rates and above all there are no costs to be borne and the bank with which the contract is in surplus cannot oppose.

Replacement

This involves the closure (or extinction) of an existing mortgage by taking out another at a different bank in order to obtain more advantageous conditions.

The operation, often confused with the subrogation, is not impossible but rather complex and involves costs:

a new deed must be signed by the borrower

ancillary charges must be paid such as investigation and appraisal

The advantage, therefore, is mainly that of being able to ask for additional financing, passing for example from 150 thousand to 200 thousand euros and obtaining another 50 thousand euros, or to change the owners and guarantors of the loan.