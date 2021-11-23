the moves of the big names in Serie A

After the Serie A 2021-2022 has reached a third of its way, with 13 matches already played, it is possible to draw the first balances on the revelation teams and those that are most disappointing. Looking beyond the big names and the top positions, one of the teams from which one would have expected the most is the Sassuolo of the novice Alessio Dionisi.

The Tuscan coach, fresh from promotion to Serie A with Empoli, has had the difficult task of succeeding Roberto De Zerbi, who left Emilia to join Shakhtar Donetsk after three excellent seasons, the last of which was close to qualifying for the Conference League.

Domenico Berardi and Giacomo Raspadori, the European champions of Sassuolo

The Sassuolo players do not seem to have digested the new game mechanisms yet, thanks to the performance below the expectations of the attacking stars, the European champions with Roberto Mancini’s Italy Domenico Berardi And Giacomo Raspadori.

The Calabrian winger, in particular, has lived and continues to live a period of separation at home with the club that raised him and launched him in great football.

In the summer Berardi had clamored for the sale on his return from the post-European holidays, but nothing came of it, thanks to the financial requests of Sassuolo and the club’s desire not to sell another jewel after the farewell of Manuel Locatelli direction Juventus, so the player then made himself available to Dionisi, also managing to be fairly decisive with six goals and four assists.

Sassuolo does not want to sell Domenico Berardi

In January, the scenario could repeat itself, but the outcome seems to be the same. As in summer, in fact, there is vigilance on Berardi Fiorentina, which would already have an offer ready from 15 million. Not enough for Sassuolo, who ask for double, 30 million, thanks to the expiry of Berardi’s contract, set “only” in 2026.

It is difficult to imagine that, in such a difficult economic moment in Italy and beyond, a big player could satisfy the requests of Sassuolo. So Fiorentina already has the alternative ready to reinforce the external attacking department, which at the moment can only count on José Maria Callejon, Nico Gonzalez and Riccardo Sottil: it is about Jonathan Ikoné, French born in 1998, national champion with Lille last season and this year also protagonist in the Champions League with the Breton team.

Not only Fiorentina: Lazio and Milan are thinking of Berardi

Fiorentina already has an agreement with Lille, but the player is considered a second choice compared to Berardi and the track could be abandoned if Sassuolo agrees to negotiate on the price of the European champion.

If this is not the case, Berardi will at least have to finish the season with the black-green jersey, and then probably change the air in the summer, especially if Sassuolo ends the championship in a disappointing position in the standings. But if Fiorentina fix their attack, who could make sure Berardi?

Net of possible foreign tracks, the interest of Lazio, Milan and in the alternative Naples, or the three teams that develop their offensive game by focusing on the outsiders. In fact, Berardi would seem very suitable in particular for Lazio’s 4-3-3 Sarri, perhaps as early as January, considering the few offensive alternatives currently present in the biancoceleste team.

OMNISPORT