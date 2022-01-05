the moves of the US and China frighten the world

Prevent nuclear war and reduce strategic risks. This is the priority of France, China, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States, which in a joint statement declared that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought”. Words that echo those of former US President Ronald Reagan and former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev uttered in 1985 after a summit in Geneva at the height of the nuclear arms race at the end of the Cold War. A reference that is not exactly rhetorical, given the increasingly widespread fears in the chancelleries all over the world.

International tensions

The statement comes in the midst of a series of international tensions and after Joe Biden’s administration had done so in early December leak out possible changes to the US position on the use of nuclear weapons (the so-called “no first use”) that had raised the concerns of its allies. The fear is that Washington could open up to the use of atomic weapons to respond to possible attacks against the United States and allies not only in the event that such attacks are carried out with nuclear weapons, but also in cases of attacks with chemical and biological weapons. Think of Syria and the accusations made in Moscow of having helped the Assad regime hide the use of chemical weapons during the civil war (or by proxy, according to the pacifists) in the country.

The example is not accidental: the recent military escalation on the border between Russia and Ukraine, and Kiev’s concerns of an imminent invasion by Russian troops have made relations between Moscow and Washington hot again. The same happens on the US-China axis following the issue of Taiwan’s recognition and military activities in the Pacific. In December, both the United States and the EU accused Beijing of undermining peace and security in the region. China considers Taiwan its territory and has warned that it will take the island by force if necessary. Furthermore, the Pentagon recently announced that Beijing could quadruple its nuclear warheads by 2030.

The press release

Precisely for this reason, the fear of a nuclear war has begun to circulate among diplomats. All the more so after, with the administration of Donald Trump, the USA, explains Carlo Trezza on Avvenire, blew up agreements “such as the INF treaty which prohibited Russians and Americans from possessing intermediate-range nuclear missiles, the JCPOA agreement that had blocked the Iranian nuclear program (and on which Europe had spent a lot , ed), the Open Skies agreement that allowed the aerial surveillance of military sites in the Euro / Atlantic area “. If we exclude the New Start strategic agreement between the US and Russia “which Trump was bringing down and which Biden managed to renew at the last minute”, continues Trezza, “nuclear stability now rests, more than ever, on the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty “.

A summit on this treaty was supposed to take place in early January, but was postponed to August, officially for reasons related to the pandemic. Hence the joint communiqué of the 5 world nuclear powers. The text states that “the use of nuclear power would have far-reaching consequences” and that “nuclear weapons, as long as they continue to exist, should serve defensive purposes, deter aggression and prevent war. We firmly believe that we must prevent the further spread of such weapons “. The note therefore reaffirms “the importance of addressing nuclear threats” and of “preserving and respecting our bilateral and multilateral agreements and commitments of non-proliferation, disarmament and arms control”.

The commitment to respect “the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) is therefore reaffirmed, including our obligation in Article VI to negotiate in good faith on effective measures relating to the early termination of the nuclear arms race and disarmament. nuclear power, and on a treaty on general and complete disarmament under strict and effective international control “‘.

Disarmament

A commitment is made to “further strengthen our national measures to prevent the unauthorized or unintended use of nuclear weapons. We reaffirm the validity of our previous statements on de-targeting.” It is therefore expressed “the desire to work with all states to create a security environment more conducive to progress in disarmament with the ultimate goal of a world without nuclear weapons with unchanged security for all”.

Hence the will to “seek bilateral and multilateral diplomatic approaches to avoid military clashes, strengthen stability, increase mutual understanding and trust and prevent an arms race that would benefit no one and endanger all. We are determined to pursue a constructive dialogue with mutual respect and recognition of mutual interests and security concerns “. So far the text, which for some experts still contains ambiguous passages. More clarity should come in the coming weeks as Biden is expected to unveil his administration’s intentions.

The Treaty

The Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty is an international agreement designed to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons and warfare technologies, and which aims at progressive and complete nuclear disarmament. However, it supports the right to exploit nuclear energy for peaceful purposes and grants only 5 countries (USA, China, France, United Kingdom and Russia) to possess atomic weapons. The treaty entered into force in 1970. A total of 191 states signed it. South Africa remains the only country known for developing nuclear weapons and then completely dismantling its nuclear arsenal. North Korea is the only country that has withdrawn its signature from the treaty. Out of the agreement remain some states that have nuclear warheads such as Israel, India and Pakistan. A revision of the treaty is expected in 2022.